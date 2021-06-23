House Democrats block Arizona budget vote by not showing up

(Courtesy of Citizens Clean Elections Commission)

(PHOENIX) House Democrats in Arizona delayed the passage of a state budget that includes major tax cuts for the wealthy by not showing up on Tuesday, ABC 15 reported.

Every Democrat aside from one didn't go to the Capitol when the House was scheduled to debate and pass the budget.

A shortage of representatives left the House short of the quorum needed to conduct business. House Republicans adjourned until Thursday, but the Senate continued with the budget.

Reginald Bolding, leader for the House Democrats, said his party and the public need more time to review the proposed changes Republicans proposed. These changes were released just prior to the budget debate.

"With Republicans intent on forcing through an irresponsible permanent $1.7 billion tax cut for the wealthy while shortchanging education and infrastructure, the House Democratic caucus withheld quorum for today's scheduled budget debate," Arizona House Democrats said in a statement