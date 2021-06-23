Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

House Democrats block Arizona budget vote by not showing up

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqBK1_0acUt2Wj00
(Courtesy of Citizens Clean Elections Commission)

(PHOENIX) House Democrats in Arizona delayed the passage of a state budget that includes major tax cuts for the wealthy by not showing up on Tuesday, ABC 15 reported.

Every Democrat aside from one didn't go to the Capitol when the House was scheduled to debate and pass the budget.

A shortage of representatives left the House short of the quorum needed to conduct business. House Republicans adjourned until Thursday, but the Senate continued with the budget.

Reginald Bolding, leader for the House Democrats, said his party and the public need more time to review the proposed changes Republicans proposed. These changes were released just prior to the budget debate.

"With Republicans intent on forcing through an irresponsible permanent $1.7 billion tax cut for the wealthy while shortchanging education and infrastructure, the House Democratic caucus withheld quorum for today's scheduled budget debate," Arizona House Democrats said in a statement

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Arizona House#House Republicans#Abc 15#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Texas governor revives GOP's thwarted new voting laws

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday revived the GOP's thwarted efforts to pass new voting laws in America's biggest red state after Democrats temporarily derailed a restrictive bill with a late-night walkout in the state Capitol in May. As expected, Abbott made new election laws one of...
Sacramento, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Democratic lawmakers vote to speed up Newsom recall election

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers voted Monday to speed up the recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom, part of a broader state budget plan they adopted after weeks of wrangling with the governor. The change, which would let voters weigh in sooner on whether to remove Newsom from office, reverses rules...
Arizona StateMSNBC

Arizona Republicans strip power from Democratic Sec. of State

There was a time when secretary of state was a relatively obscure position. At the state level -- not to be confused with the official who lead the U.S. State Department -- these officials are largely focused on administrative and bureaucratic responsibilities, which in turn has traditionally kept their names from front pages.
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Democrat Aaron Lieberman announces run for Arizona governor

PHOENIX - Rep. Aaron Lieberman announced he's running for Arizona governor, becoming the third major Democrat to seek the state's highest office. The Paradise Valley lawmaker from District 28 founded two organizations focused on early childhood education before being elected to the Legislature in 2018. He’s developed a reputation as a moderate during two terms in the House.
Arizona Statetennesseestar.com

Three Arizona House Republicans Vote Against School Choice Expansion

PHOENIX, Arizona – Three Arizona House Republicans voted against an amendment to significantly expand school choice during Friday’s budget discussion. State Representatives Joel John (R-Buckeye), Michelle Udall (R-Mesa), and Joanne Osborne (R-Goodyear) all voted against the school choice legislation sponsored by State Representative Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) as amended by State Representative Shawnna Bolick (R-Phoenix).

Comments / 13

Community Policy