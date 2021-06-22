Bay Area shoppers slowly shedding masks with COVID-19 restrictions lifted

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 announced they have lifted all Covid-19 restrictions. According to an article from the Quad-City Times released Friday morning, health officials in Scott County advised the race could be held this year without restrictions due to the Quad Cities having a significant amount of citizens vaccinated. In a press release, organizers stated, “Bix is back, the race is on, and we want to invite the Quad Cities Community to the starting line.”