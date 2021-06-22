Make Music Day Sings Its Citywide Return
Briana Williams with Clifford Schloss on guitar and Fernanda Franco on keys. Lucy Gellman Photos. Briana Williams released a songbird from her throat, swaying gently from beneath the brim of a wide sunhat. Bubbles floated through the air, rainbow-tinted at their edges. In front of a makeshift stage, a little girl joined tap dancer Alexis Robbins and started testing out her feet as percussive instruments. Williams finished and stepped forward, her face glowing in light that pulsed red, green and blue.www.newhavenarts.org