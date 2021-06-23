Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calabasas, CA

Khloé Kardashian Emerges With Daughter True, 3, In 1st Photo Since Tristan Thompson Split

By Jessica Wang
Hollywood Life
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGymnastics waits for no one! Khloé and daughter True were photographed for the first time since news of her split from Tristan. Headline-making breakups won’t stop True Thompson from making her gymnastics class. Just ask Khloé Kardashian, who has publicly emerged with her daughter, 3, for the first time since her reported split from Tristan Thompson. The Good American founder, 36, was recently photographed in her home city of Calabasas, California on June 22, escorting little True to gymnastics. Khloé is donned in black athleisure wear, a matching face mask, and white sneakers, while her daughter — whom she shares with Tristan, 30 — rocked a tank top and shorts. SEE THE NEW PHOTO HERE.

hollywoodlife.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
True Thompson
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Jordyn Woods
Person
Tana Mongeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#The Daily Mail#Hollywoodlife#I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAOk Magazine

Tristan Thompson Emerged From A Bedroom With 3 Women Looking ‘Disheveled’ Days Before Khloé Kardashian Admitted She ‘Wants More Kids’ With Him: Report

Another day, another Tristan Thompson scandal. After a new report claiming the Boston Celtics player was up to no good at a recent party comes on the heels of Khloé Kardashian revealing she "wants more kids" with the serial cheater. Article continues below advertisement. According to DailyMail, the NBA player,...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Kris Jenner Planning $2 Million Wedding To Corey Gamble In Bora Bora

Keeping Up with the Kardashians officially came to an end this past week. The show infamously chronicled the ups, downs, and love lives of the Kardashian and Jenner families. Matriarch Kris Jenner eventually found love on the show with businessman Corey Gamble after her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. Last year, one tabloid alleged the momager was planning on “shelling out” a lot of money for a Bora Bora wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner Shares Rare Photos of Boyfriend Devin Booker as They Mark 1st Anniversary

One year down! Kendall Jenner gave fans an intimate look at her relationship with Devin Booker as the pair celebrated their first anniversary. The 25-year-old model posted a handful of photos on her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 12, throwing it back to the April 2020 road trip that sparked the duo’s romance. “365,” Jenner captioned one snap before posting another picture of the couple cuddling on a private jet.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Where She Stands with Lamar Odom During KUWTK Reunion

Andy Cohen asked Khloe how she feels about Lamar admitting he mistreated her in the past. Khloe Kardashian opened up about where she stands with her ex Lamar Odom. During Part 2 of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion on Sunday, the reality star was asked by host Andy Cohen if she is still in communication with the former NBA player, whom she divorced in 2016.
RelationshipsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Alabama Barker Says Dad Travis and His Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian Are Her ‘Favorite Couple’

She’s into it! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed that her dad and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, are her “favorite couple” on Thursday, June 17. The 15-year-old left the sweet note in a comment on Instagram photos the 42-year-old posted of the couple’s steamy PDA. In the two snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrapped her legs around the 45-year-old’s waist while he held her under her butt as they kissed.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Chicago West Are Too Cute to Handle in Sporty Matching Outfits

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits. Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Chicago West are the definition of sugar, spice and everything nice. Khloe Kardashian posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Monday, June 7, showing off "the sweetest girls" in their matching outfits. They were joined by Natalie Halcro's little one, Dove Alayah, who sported a lavender onesie and tutu.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Rob Kardashian Shares Stylish Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed as Favorite Superhero Wonder Woman

On Monday, the 34-year-old shared a few sweet snaps of his daughter, Dream Renée, wearing some bold and heroic looks on Instagram. In the first photo, the toddler, 4, flaunts her style in a blue camo-print outfit while posing in front of a car. In the second photo, Dream — who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna — poses for the camera in a room full of toys while wearing Wonder Woman head gear, belt and boots over a pair of denim overalls.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms She’s Dating Tristan Again & Shares Why She Took Him Back

On the ‘KUWTK’ reunion, Khloe Kardashian revealed why she took Tristan Thompson back after cheating. Plus, she and Kylie Jenner talked about the drama with Jordyn Woods. For the first time, Khloe Kardashian flat-out admitted that she’s back together with Tristan Thompson during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which was filmed in April 2021. Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were NOT together romantically while filming the show’s 20th season during the second half of 2020. However, she didn’t hold back from explaining why she took the NBA star back, despite him cheating on her twice.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Kim Kardashian: I owe ex-husband Kris Humphries an apology

Kim Kardashian says she owes Kris Humphries an apology — but he was apparently not in a forgiving mood. The “KUWTK” star, 40, confessed during the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion that she attempted many times with no success to tell her ex-hubby how sorry she was for the way she handled their 72-day marriage and years-long divorce.
Family RelationshipsPopculture

Kris Jenner Reveals Which of Her Daughters Is 'Hardest' to Manage

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end, the famous family revealed a few secrets during an interview with Andy Cohen during a reunion show. With no questions off limits, Cohen asked the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, which one of her kids is the easiest to deal with and which one is the hardest, and she didn't hold back. As a response, Jenner said that her oldest child Kourtney Kardashian was the most difficult, while one of her youngest, Kendall Jenner, was the easiest.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Sheds More Light on Why Kanye West Is No Longer the One for Her

The end of the Kimye era. During the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally opened up about what changed in her relationship with Kanye West. The Skims founder, 40, had stayed mostly quiet about her estranged husband throughout the show’s 20th season, but on the Thursday, June 10, episode, she spoke to Kris Jenner about how she realized she needed a change.

Comments / 30

Community Policy