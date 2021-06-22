How To Build Cloud-First Security Into Your Digital Business
Cloud-based software and applications have opened the doors to the flexible working lifestyles like never before. ‘Got internet and a laptop, can work’ has become the new mantra for employees across industries globally. In response, organisations are revamping increasingly digitalized workforces with a cloud-first security strategy. Whether your organization has just embarked on a cloud journey, or you’re looking to update you cloud vendor onboarding process, here are some considerations for building a cloud-first security strategy.www.forbes.com