How To Build Cloud-First Security Into Your Digital Business

The role of the chief data officer (CDO) has evolved more over the last decade than any of the C-suite. A position once laser-focused on regulatory compliance is today one of the most strategic enterprise decision-makers. As companies plan for a rebound from the pandemic, the CDO holds the key to accelerating analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) investments. And while firms consider slashing IT budgets, their ability to compete – or even survive – depends on their AI capabilities. The investment in strong leadership of AI innovation at the C-level is one that can't be put off or slowed down.