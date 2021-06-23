Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Eye-opening documentary 'All Light, Everywhere' shows the limitations of lenses

By Jake Coyle
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn image is “captured.” A flash “fires.” A camera “shoots.”. Weaponry is baked into the language of filmmaking, as Theo Anthony’s illuminating documentary “All Light, Everywhere” details. An exploratory essay about surveillance, policing and the nature of video technology, the film probably deserves the oft-used phrase “eye-opening” more than most movies for the way it probes and meditates on perspective, bias and the lenses through which so much of life is increasingly framed.

www.stltoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Police Shootings#Photography#Documentary Film#Axon Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviespsuvanguard.com

All Light, Everywhere interrogates surveillance in the justice system

When utilized correctly, the documentary medium can not only be one of the strongest tools for changing a viewer’s beliefs, but also one of the fiercest weapons of truth. The best documentaries hide their opinions behind a sheen of imagery and spoken word, letting their subjects speak for themselves. Documentaries allow the audience to perceive their own world through another’s eyes, and the act of perceiving is exactly the focus of filmmaker Theo Anthony’s latest documentary feature All Light, Everywhere.
Moviesatlanticcitynews.net

'W.O.M.B' documentary to open the IFFM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): The latest edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is scheduled to take place in August, and it's Ajitesh Sharma's 'W.O.M.B' (Women Of My Billion) that has been selected as the opening night film of the upcoming event. IFFM will happen both...
TV & VideosMacdaily News

Documentary film ‘All Things Bakelite’ premieres June 29th on Apple TV+

“All Things Bakelite,” the third documentary feature from Director John Maher (“Throw it Down”), will arrive on Apple TV+ and other digital platforms on June 29th worldwide. In partnership with Bitmax, Executive Producer Hugh Karraker is bringing his great-grandfather Leo Baekeland’s story to six continents via streaming platforms iTunes, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, and VUDU.
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Eye-opening trailer for Eli Roth documentary ‘Fin’ sheds new light on the Shark fishing industry

Discovery+ has debuted an astonishing trailer for the Eli Roth documentary ‘Fin’ which exposes the truth behind the mass killing of Sharks. In the doc, Roth and a professional group of scientists, researchers and activists sail around the globe to unveil the truth behind the death of millions of sharks, exposing the criminal enterprise that is impacting the extinction of the misunderstood creatures.
MoviesNashville Scene

A New Documentary Sheds Light on an Unrecognized Black-Music Milestone

When it comes to memorable concerts in 1969, it always comes down to Woodstock and Altamont. It’s always all about either that weekend-long, New York-based peace-and-love fest where nearly half a million people got naked and partied in the mud, or that day-long bummer over on the West Coast, where The Rolling Stones tried to throw a free show but got upstaged by Hells Angels bikers (aka the event “security guards”) beating people with pool sticks and ultimately killing a Black guy.
MoviesScreendaily

Non-Stop Entertainment acquires Autlook docs including 'All Light, Everywhere'

Scandinavia’s Non-Stop Entertainment has bought Theo Anthony’s Sundance documentary All Light, Everywhere from Austria’s Autlook following its release by Neon in North America this month. Non-Stop has also pre-bought all Scandinavian and Baltic rights to Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker’s The Meaning Of Hitler, exploring the influence Hitler continues to...
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Gorge Amphitheater Documentary Showing in Missoula

Many many moons ago I told you that a full length documentary film was in the works about my favorite place in the world, the Gorge Amphitheater on the Columbia River. It's finally finished and being released to theaters, including a showing here in Missoula!. There's no place like it...
TV SeriesPosted by
WWD

15 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in July 2021

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are introducing a wide range of new content this month. Although many new films are finally hitting movie theaters this summer, many streaming services are continuing to release new TV shows, movies and documentaries. This month sees the release of some highly anticipated...
Pahrump, NVmynews4.com

New HBO documentary series shines light on Pahrump TV news station

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new documentary series will take viewers inside the small independent television news station in Pahrump. Called "Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump," the six-part documentary will premiere on Monday, Aug. 2, on HBO. Warner Media says in a press release the series will follow the station...
Spokane, WAKXLY

LGBTQ documentary seeks to bring all sides together to listen to stories

SPOKANE, Wash. — Before Pride Month ends, there’s a new documentary out that people can watch about Spokane that shares stories of religious trauma among the LGBTQ community, in order to bring about reconciliation and healing. The documentary, “A Call to Love,” is a collection of stories and conversations from...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Val Kilmer documentary trailer shows 40 years of home videos

While Goose felt “the need for speed” in “Top Gun,” Val Kilmer feels the need to tell the story of his momentous life through a new documentary with footage from the last four decades. Amazon Studios debuted the official trailer for the new documentary “Val” on Tuesday ahead of its...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rebel Wilson photo sparks concern among followers

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on social media for more than a year and a recent post has some of her followers worried. The "Pitch Perfect" star posted a production still on her verified Instagram account which shows how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption, "Hey babe, you got this x I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food ...show your brilliant brain and your big heart."
InternetPosted by
TVShowsAce

Gwendlyn Brown’s Latest Action Has Instagram Ready To Boot Her From The U.S.

Gwendlyn Brown took to Instagram yesterday as many did because it was July 4th. The Sister Wives star, however, had something rather controversial to say on Independence Day. And, she’s catching some serious heat for it. In fact, she’s catching so much backlash she has some Instagram followers telling her to pack up and leave the U.S.A. What exactly did she post that has people so upset? Keep reading.
ElectronicsNewsTimes

Experiencing Eye Strain While Gaming? These Blue Light Glasses Can Help

By now you’ve probably heard of the potential dangers of blue light, which is emitted by screens, and can disrupt our sleep schedule by tricking our brain into thinking it’s daytime. Until recently, our sole source of blue light came from the sun, but that’s changed in the era of backlit screens we keep in our pocket.
Podcasteverything-everywhere.com

Everything Everywhere Daily One Year Anniversary Show

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon. On July 1, 2020, a world traveler who was grounded by an international pandemic made the business and personal decision to launch the podcast he wanted to listen to. One year...
bedroomproducersblog.com

Spread Light By Yum Audio Is FREE For A Limited Time.

Yum Audio offers its Spread Light (£39 value) stereo tool plugin as a FREE download for macOS and Windows. Spread Light is available for free download in 64-bit AU, VST3, and AAX formats as part of a limited-time launch offer. Once the offer expires, the purchase price will be £39.

Comments / 0

Community Policy