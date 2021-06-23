Eye-opening documentary 'All Light, Everywhere' shows the limitations of lenses
An image is “captured.” A flash “fires.” A camera “shoots.”. Weaponry is baked into the language of filmmaking, as Theo Anthony’s illuminating documentary “All Light, Everywhere” details. An exploratory essay about surveillance, policing and the nature of video technology, the film probably deserves the oft-used phrase “eye-opening” more than most movies for the way it probes and meditates on perspective, bias and the lenses through which so much of life is increasingly framed.www.stltoday.com