Ex-Pennington star David Curtiss soaks in successful run at Olympic Trials

David Curtiss felt like a small ant on a huge hill when he entered the CHI Health Center arena. He is fulfilling a dream he set out to achieve five years ago. As he walked from the ready room to the starting deck of the pool, Curtiss’ sense went mute as he prepared for the biggest race of his life. He blocked the smell of pool chlorine and the loud cheers and echoes of cheering fans at the Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. That is when he gets hyper-focused. The only things he allows himself to hear are the rush of the water and the starter telling swimmers “Take your mark” and the beep to go.