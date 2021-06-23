Cancel
Michigan State

Home Values are Surging in Taylor, Michigan

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w18W2_0acUrYN400 In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. home sales slumped. Since then, however, the market has come roaring back -- and rising demand, in conjunction with a relatively low supply of housing, has caused home values to surge.

According to estimates from Zillow, a Seattle-based real estate data company, between May 2020 and May 2021, the typical single-family American home appreciated in value from $253,773 to $287,148, a 13.2% increase. Of course, housing markets also respond more to local forces, and not all parts of the country followed the national pattern.

In Taylor, a city of about 61,400 residents in Michigan’s Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area, home values are rising even faster than they are nationwide. The typical single family home in Taylor was worth $140,630 as of May 2021, 16.7% more than what it was worth one year ago.

One factor that can contribute to rapidly climbing home prices at a local level is demand. And demand for housing is often precipitated by a growing population. However, according to the most recent available Census data, over the last one-year period, Taylor’s population decreased by 0.3%.

Nationwide, the typical home value is about 4.6 times higher than the median household income of $62,843. In Taylor, housing is generally more affordable. The typical single-family home value is about 2.8 times higher than the local median household income of $50,053.

Here are the 11 communities with populations of at least 25,000 in Michigan where home values climbed the most in the last year.

Rank in state Place 1-yr. increase in typical home value Current typical home value ($) 1-yr. change in median income Current median household income ($)
1 Flint 36.9% 39,643 4.0% 28,834
2 Detroit 27.1% 51,083 4.8% 30,894
3 Eastpointe 23.7% 127,470 7.0% 49,849
4 Muskegon 23.1% 130,322 5.5% 32,433
5 Burton 22.2% 126,036 7.0% 48,019
6 Saginaw 20.2% 87,080 -1.0% 29,582
7 Roseville 17.7% 141,545 9.0% 47,648
8 Taylor 16.7% 140,630 5.7% 50,053
9 Lansing 16.3% 123,361 3.3% 41,674
10 Dearborn 16.1% 184,256 2.2% 53,670
11 Lincoln Park 16.0% 115,128 2.5% 44,554
