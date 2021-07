Horace Lockett named a top three of Ole Miss, Oregon and Georgia Tech last week, but if you ask the 247Sports Crystal Ball, it is the Rebels that will ultimately get the signature for the standout from Atlanta's Westlake High School. With four predictions in, Ole Miss owns 100 percent of Lockett's Crystal Ball forecasts. The picks come from Ole Miss insiders David Johnson and Yancy Porter, 247Sports national director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong and 247Sports Mississippi State insider Paul Jones. Jones cast his prediction on Lockett to Ole Miss on Wednesday.