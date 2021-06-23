Cancel
Houston, TX

Get to know the Girls STEM Pathway initiative

Jackson Cutler
Jackson Cutler
 8 days ago

John Schnobrich/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — The Girls STEM Pathway program aims to provide authentic learning experiences in STEM vocations while also engaging girls with 21st-century skills to spark their imaginations.

Supported by Boeing, Space Center Houston's Girls STEM Pathway is a comprehensive six-phase initiative that includes an introductory elementary school experience, a middle school project-based STEM experience, a summer bridge program with mentoring support and a program for high school girls to engage in authentic space challenges and scientific research.

Participants are invited to return the following year to provide essential advice and professional insight to new participants to emphasize the importance of mentoring for young women pursuing STEM.

Each level of the Girls STEM Pathway builds on the previous phase in terms of hands-on STEM experiential learning experiences that foster skill development, with earned achievements and confidence fueling interest and drive.

Space Center Houston collects important data throughout the program's six phases to assess the program's impact on participants and the success of tactics to transform attitudes while generating enthusiasm and confidence in STEM. In the next years, Space Center Houston intends to make this data available to other educators.

Boeing's support for the development of this initiative includes a growing cadre of Boeing employees who provide a volunteer network of female STEM professionals who serve as role models and mentorship support to motivate and help young girls be successful in the workforce, as well as three years of grant support to launch the program in 2016.

Contact Catherine Walker, Space Center Houston's education STEM route coordinator, at cwalker@spacecenter.org for more information about the program.

