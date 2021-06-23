In the Bay State, no hunting on Sundays and obscure liquor laws still exist

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota law enforcement lobbying groups are suing the state over a new law that governs when officers can legally use deadly force. Under the new statute, an officer has to specifically show how the threat that they would be harmed or killed was perceived. The suit argues although the U-S Constitution guarantees that no one in a criminal trial can be compelled to testify against themselves, the Legislature has passed a law requiring a police officer to forfeit that constitutional right in order to mount an affirmative defense. A spokesperson says the governor’s office is reviewing the lawsuit and will work with the Legislature to determine if clarifying language is necessary.