Watch Naya Rivera’s final role as Catwoman in new animated ‘Batman’ movie
Fans of the late Naya Rivera will get to see her final acting role this week, playing an iconic comic-book character. Rivera, who died last July at the age of 33, voices Catwoman in the new animated DC movie “Batman: The Long Halloween – Part One.” The first film is on digital platforms and Blu-ray now, while “Part Two” arrives July 27. USA TODAY has an exclusive clip from “Long Halloween” featuring Rivera as Catwoman, who’s chased through the rooftops of Gotham City by Batman (Jensen Ackles). “You could use a little fun,” she purrs at her cowled vigilante partner.wmleader.com