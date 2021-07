Olivia Rodrigo might have a new man in her life! The ‘Driver’s License’ singer has been linked to producer Adam Faze. Here’s 5 things to know about him. Olivia Rodrigo is moving on from her past relationships! The 18-year-old singer, who has delivered multiple number one hits in the first half of 2021, has been linked to producer/director Adam Faze, 24. Romance rumors started to swirl when the pair were spotted getting cozy at the premiere of Space Jam 2 at Six Flags Magic Mountain. A source told E! on June 30 that Olivia brought Adam as her plus one to the event and even introduced him as “her boyfriend.” Here’s 5 more things to know about him.