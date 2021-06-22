Cancel
Karen movie trailer follows Taryn Manning as a racist neighbor... as fans BASH the movie as a rip-off of Jordan Peele's Get Out

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 15 days ago

Taryn Manning plays a racist neighbor who causes problems for a new Black family in her neighborhood in the first trailer for the new movie Karen.

The film also stars Corey Hardrict (American Sniper) and Jasmine Burke (Saints & Sinners) as Malik and Imani, who move across the street from Karen.

It didn't take long for Karen to be trending on Twitter, with fans BASHING the film from writer-director Coke Daniels, calling it a blatant rip-off of Jordan Peele's 2017 thriller Get Out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGUtY_0acUp8gF00
Trailer: Taryn Manning plays a racist neighbor who causes problems for a new Black family in her neighborhood in the first trailer for the new movie Karen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bq956_0acUp8gF00
Rip-off: It didn't take long for Karen to be trending on Twitter, with fans BASHING the film from writer-director Coke Daniels, calling it a blatant rip-off of Jordan Peele's 2017 thriller Get Out

The trailer opens with Malik and Imani moving into their new home in suburban Atlanta, with Malik saying, 'This is a long way from East Point.'

They get their first glimpse at their neighbor, Karen Drexler while moving in, as we catch up with Karen at lunch with a friend, telling her the new neighbors are Black.

She then goes up to a table of two Black men, asking them to 'keep it down,' and if they don't comply, 'I'll tell the manager,' with a conniving smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jw8vF_0acUp8gF00
New home: The trailer opens with Malik and Imani moving into their new home in suburban Atlanta, with Malik saying, 'This is a long way from East Point'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGPhy_0acUp8gF00
Neighbors: They get their first glimpse at their neighbor, Karen Drexler while moving in, as we catch up with Karen at lunch with a friend, telling her the new neighbors are Black
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGs3Y_0acUp8gF00
Keep it down: She then goes up to a table of two Black men, asking them to 'keep it down,' and if they don't comply, 'I'll tell the manager,' with a conniving smile

Back at home, Malik and Imani notice Karen installing new security cameras on her home, with Malik saying, 'Somebody's taking their home security serious.'

Another shot shows Karen going out to meet Malik in their driveway, introducing herself and then saying he needs to be, 'taking your trash cans off the curb right when the trash is picked up.'

Imani asks if she's nice, and says she is, but she can't get past the fact, 'we have a white, entitled neighbor named Karen.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUdyB_0acUp8gF00
Trash: Another shot shows Karen going out to meet Malik in their driveway, introducing herself and then saying he needs to be, 'taking your trash cans off the curb right when the trash is picked up'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIPTB_0acUp8gF00
Entitled: Imani asks if she's nice, and says she is, but she can't get past the fact, 'we have a white, entitled neighbor named Karen'

They invite Karen over for dinner, as Karen inappropriately mentions Imani is, 'slaving away in the kitchen.'

Another scene from the trailer shows Karen being filmed by, 'some very suspecting teenagers' as she's on the phone with the police.

Later that night, the kids are being lined up by the police, with one saying he left his ID at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcUeP_0acUp8gF00
Dinner: They invite Karen over for dinner, as Karen inappropriately mentions Imani is, 'slaving away in the kitchen'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wtzbr_0acUp8gF00
Filmed: Another scene from the trailer shows Karen being filmed by, 'some very suspecting teenagers' as she's on the phone with the police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xgjV_0acUp8gF00
Kids: Later that night, the kids are being lined up by the police, with one saying he left his ID at home 

Karen starts coming unhinged, asking, 'How the heck did you move to this neighborhood,' while pushing their trash cans over.

She's seen talking to someone on the phone, stating, 'You take care of him and I will take care of her,' as Malik gets pulled over by the police.

Malik and Imani are told by someone in the police department they have uncovered some disturbing information on her and her brother, who happens to be a cop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEjsS_0acUp8gF00
Take care: She's seen talking to someone on the phone, stating, 'You take care of him and I will take care of her,' as Malik gets pulled over by the police

Karen's young daughter tells Imani that she doesn't like Black people, and when Imani says, 'Well, I'm Black,' she says, 'I know, she doesn't like you either.'

The trailer winds down with a number of rapid shots including Malik put in handcuffs, Imani wanting to sell the house and the discovery of a soap dispenser with a confederate flag.

Karen tells Malik and Imani, 'You people are very angry,' as Karen reiterates, 'Bad things happen to people who don't comply' as the trailer comes to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CB9ka_0acUp8gF00
Cuffs: The trailer winds down with a number of rapid shots including Malik put in handcuffs, Imani wanting to sell the house and the discovery of a soap dispenser with a confederate flag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcteY_0acUp8gF00
Bad things: Karen tells Malik and Imani, 'You people are very angry,' as Karen reiterates, 'Bad things happen to people who don't comply' as the trailer comes to an end

The trailer was not received well on Twitter, with writer Roxane Gay tweeting, 'Is that Karen movie preview… an SNL thing or is it real?'

Another Twitter user, Juno Maxwell, called the trailer, 'unbelievably cringe' adding there is no 'nuance or subtlety.'

Compare: Another Twitter user, @m00nlithalo showed how the film was trying to copy Jordan Peele's films like Get Out and Us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322Dnq_0acUp8gF00
SNL or real: The trailer was not received well on Twitter, with writer Roxane Gay tweeting, 'Is that Karen movie preview… an SNL thing or is it real?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrFnC_0acUp8gF00
No nuance: Another Twitter user, Juno Maxwell, called the trailer, 'unbelievably cringe' adding there is no 'nuance or subtlety'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpWiZ_0acUp8gF00
Compare: Another Twitter user, @m00nlithalo showed how the film was trying to copy Jordan Peele's films like Get Out and Us

Chris Williamson said, in reference to the Karen trailer, that Hollywood should,' stop trying to copy Jordan Peele's work. It can't be done lol.'

Filmmaker Lexi Alexander added, 'I can't believe that Karen movie got financed.'

Philip Lewis added a meme stating that was his reaction when the Karen movie gets nominated for an Oscar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3yii_0acUp8gF00
Chris talks: Chris Williamson said, in reference to the Karen trailer, that Hollywood should,' stop trying to copy Jordan Peele's work. It can't be done lol.'
Can't believe: Filmmaker Lexi Alexander added, 'I can't believe that Karen movie got financed'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3543xy_0acUp8gF00
Meme: Philip Lewis added a meme stating that was his reaction when the Karen movie gets nominated for an Oscar
