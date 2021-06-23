Cancel
Labor Issues

Labor group calls Amazon an ‘existential threat,’ will announce plans to unionize workers

By Seth Lemon
 14 days ago
A U.S.-Canadian workers union is stepping up to help Amazon employees insist on improvements to their workings conditions, according to a report from Motherboard. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters—which bills itself as the largest, strongest, and most diverse union—crafted a resolution, reviewed by Motherboard, that said, “Unionizing and building worker power at Amazon is the top priority moving forward.”

