Mechanicville’s Ugly Rooster Cafe Expanding to Malta Location
A cozy, comfortable, Capital Region cafe is getting a second location. Neslted in the heart of Mechanicville, The Ugly Rooster Cafe is beloved by locals and out-of-town travelers who know where to get good eats in Saratoga County. They've enjoyed so much success over the last dozen years, that one rooster simply wasn't enough. On Tuesday they "teased" information regarding their expansion with a Facebook message stating "What's better than one Rooster? We vote for two. Details coming soon!"wgna.com