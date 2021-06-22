Cancel
Green Bay, WI

RPI holding recruitment event to feed growth

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plastic manufacturer is looking to build on a great 2020 and strong 2021 start, so they’re holding an event to garner interest in being a part of their growing company. Recycled Plastics Industries in Green Bay is holding an open job interview event at their site on Wednesday afternoon. Though they’ve had better fortunes in the past year than many other businesses, they still can still relate to the nationwide trend of shortened staffs these past couple of months. In order to curb the shortage while also looking to expand, HR Consultant Jennifer Warfield says they’re looking for 10-15 operators of any experience to meet growing demands.

