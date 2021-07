Those of us who have been waiting to travel again might want to answer the question in this article title with an emphatic “Either!” or “Both!” But let us explain why you need to make a choice. Despite obvious similarities, Aruba and Barbados are poles apart from each other in some subtle and not-so-subtle ways. Below, we’ve broken the two Caribbean island-nations down in various categories to help you decide which best suits your taste and travel style. All that’s left to do is pick one and book your flight.