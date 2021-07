While "Titanfall" and "Apex Legends" are loosely connected to each other through an in-game universe, the two titles also share a common problem in the real world: cheaters. It's no secret that "Apex Legends" has been bogged down by dishonest players for far too long, though now it's become such an issue in "Titanfall" that fans can no longer enjoy the game. As a result, a hacker (or group of hackers) recently took it upon themselves to fight fire with fire.