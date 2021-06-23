The Foo Fighters Bring Rock and Roll Home to The Forum for Vaccinated or Covid-19 Negative Fans 7/17/21

After selling out their Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York concerts, the Foo Fighters are doing their part to resurrect rock & roll back to “live” once again, this time on their Los Angeles home turf at The Forum. On July 17, the band will play the first full capacity concert at the iconic Forum in more than a year. Tickets will be on sale to the public as of June 25 at 10am PT. When purchasing tickets, guests must confirm (for themselves and guests) that they will be fully vaccinated, or will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Guests must also self-attest when entering the venue that they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entrance.