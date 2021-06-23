Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The Foo Fighters Bring Rock and Roll Home to The Forum for Vaccinated or Covid-19 Negative Fans 7/17/21

By Ilana Tel-Oren
mxdwn.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter selling out their Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York concerts, the Foo Fighters are doing their part to resurrect rock & roll back to “live” once again, this time on their Los Angeles home turf at The Forum. On July 17, the band will play the first full capacity concert at the iconic Forum in more than a year. Tickets will be on sale to the public as of June 25 at 10am PT. When purchasing tickets, guests must confirm (for themselves and guests) that they will be fully vaccinated, or will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Guests must also self-attest when entering the venue that they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entrance.

music.mxdwn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
Agoura Hills, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Agoura Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Carole King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock And Roll#Rock Roll#The Forum For Vaccinated#Canyon Club#Snl#The Go Go#Live Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Haitian president's assassination adds to crisis in Caribbean nation

The shocking assassination of Haiti’s president on Wednesday has given new urgency to an already dire situation in a country rocked by political instability, ongoing suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing violent crime. President Biden condemned the shooting death of President Jovenel Moïse and offered U.S. assistance for a...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney resigns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney on Tuesday filed documents to resign from her conservatorship, the latest of several such moves that have come in the fallout from the pop singer’s comments in court decrying the legal arrangement that controls her money and affairs. Samuel Ingham III filed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy