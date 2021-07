Unlike in the celluloid world of dreams and fantasies, ‘glorious, happy endings’ are rare in the real world. Heartbreaks, disappointments and separation are an inevitable part of human relationships, however the way we process the emotional pain is different for each one of us. The way we choose to move away, separate or handle the loss determines the course for the rest of our journey. It is important to close the chapter completely and get it off the chest so as to be able to move forward and progress. This is what we call ‘closure’ and is one of the most crucial steps in forming harmonious relationships in life.