Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New 'Delta-plus' variant that experts fear evades vaccines spreading across India

By Uday Sampath Kumar, Bhargav Acharya, William Walker
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

A new strain of Covid has spread across three states in India with nearly two dozen 'Delta plus' cases detected.

And there are fears that the new strain of coronavirus could evade vaccines and pre-existing immunity to the disease.

In a press statement on the rising number of cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said Delta Plus is now a 'variant of concern.'

Previously, the ministry had only said it was a 'variant of interest'.

The mutant strain has so far been found in 16 cases in the state of Maharashtra, Federal Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a news conference.

The ministry said Delta plus showed increased transmissibility and advised states to increase their testing to combat its spread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGrxs_0acUn6qN00
The Delta strain is the dominant variant in the UK (Image: REUTERS)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLz1z_0acUn6qN00
The country has battled a devastating wave of the virus recently (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

The Economic Times reports that the mutation is from the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) which has shifted to form the Delta Plus (AY.1) variant.

Virologists are said to be looking to find out if this new variant may be able to evade pre-existing immunity better than either Delta or Beta.

Indian scientists said the strain had the same high transmissibility as the main Delta variant.

And they added it also carried the mutation K417N, first seen in the South African Beta variant, and which is believed to affect vaccine efficacy.

The Indian state health authorities had said last week that the newly identified variant could trigger a devastating third wave of Covid in the country.

The Delta strain of Covid, first identified in India, is currently the dominant strain in the UK and is 60 per cent more transmissible than the previous dominant strain, the Kent variant.

The UK government had come under criticism for not closing down flights from India early enough to prevent the variant reaching here.

The World Health Organisation said the Delta variant had been detected in more than 80 countries.

A devastating second wave during April and May overwhelmed health services in India, killing hundreds of thousands.

Images of funeral pyres blazing in car parks raised concerns over the chaotic vaccine rollout.

Since May, vaccinations have averaged fewer than 3 million doses a day, far less than the 10 million health officials say are crucial to protect the millions vulnerable to new surges.

The country vaccinated a record 8.6 million people as it began offering free shots to all adults to combat the spread of the virus.

The effort has so far covered about 5.5% of the 950 million people eligible, even though India is the world's largest vaccine producer.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

365K+
Followers
73K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Coronavirus Vaccine#Covid#The Union Health Ministry#Delta Plus#Federal Health#The Economic Times#Indian#South African#Kent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
PharmaceuticalsMic

Which vaccines work against the Delta variant?

As the number of coronavirus cases attributed to the Delta variant grows, so, too, have worries about our vaccines’ effectiveness against it. Now, new data from Johnson & Johnson could give peace of mind to the 11 million people in the U.S. jabbed with its single-shot vaccine, the New York Times reported. According to the findings, the J&J vaccine showed promise against Delta, still protecting recipients from the highly transmissible variant eight months later.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Why COVID's Delta variant could be the greatest threat to vaccinated people

Scientists have long worried that a variant of the coronavirus would be more dangerous than the original virus in three ways: it would be more transmissible, cause more severe disease, and evade the protection of existing vaccines. 'The nightmare is a variant that meets all three conditions,' said Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Indonesia's doctors becoming patients after China vaccines

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 26 (ANI): Facing increased COVID-19 infections and a deadly variant, Indonesia's doctors are at the centre of the crisis as many have died after being vaccinated by the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine - Sinovac. On Thursday, the country recorded more than 20,000 cases of COVID-19, the highest number...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

People Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination Could Be Arrested, Duterte Warns Filipinos

Duterte said he would order officials to list people who refuse to get vaccinated. He threatened to inject Filipinos with an anti-parasitic drug if they refuse a vaccine jab. Philippines' health department recently reported breakthrough COVID-19 infections. Filipinos who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may face arrest, Philippines President...
Public Healthkrcrtv.com

99% of US virus deaths are unvaccinated people, Fauci says

WASHINGTON — America’s top infectious disease expert says about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people. And Dr. Anthony Fauci says “it’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable.”. He tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” it’s frustrating “where you...

Comments / 1

Community Policy