Mary Carillo’s Real Sports segment on skateboarder Alexis Sablone is a tremendous piece of Olympic storytelling
Beyond the live events at the Olympics, much of the appeal of the TV coverage is often in well-done features on particular athletes with remarkable stories. Mary Carillo has often particularly shone in that role for NBC, whether as a reporter on a particular sport, a reporter on particular athletes, or as a host of coverage, and she’ll again serve as an Olympic correspondent for them in Tokyo. But some good Olympic storytelling’s already coming out ahead of them, including from Carillo; she’s also known for her long-running (since 1997) work on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, and her latest feature there (on Tuesday’s edition, which premieres at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max) is a excellent piece of Olympic storytelling on American street skateboarder Alexis Sablone.awfulannouncing.com