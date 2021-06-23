Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Mary Carillo’s Real Sports segment on skateboarder Alexis Sablone is a tremendous piece of Olympic storytelling

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond the live events at the Olympics, much of the appeal of the TV coverage is often in well-done features on particular athletes with remarkable stories. Mary Carillo has often particularly shone in that role for NBC, whether as a reporter on a particular sport, a reporter on particular athletes, or as a host of coverage, and she’ll again serve as an Olympic correspondent for them in Tokyo. But some good Olympic storytelling’s already coming out ahead of them, including from Carillo; she’s also known for her long-running (since 1997) work on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, and her latest feature there (on Tuesday’s edition, which premieres at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max) is a excellent piece of Olympic storytelling on American street skateboarder Alexis Sablone.

awfulannouncing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Sablone
Person
Bryant Gumbel
Person
Mary Carillo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Skateboarding#Real Sports#Nbc#Hbo#American#Mit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
News Break
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Yermín Mercedes Featured on HBO’s Real Sports

Tonight, White Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes is the sole player interview during a Real Sports feature on Michael Schwimer’s Big League Advance investment group, which buys shares in prospective major leaguers. This episode of Real Sports premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Central on HBO and HBO Max. Most fans...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Skateboarding-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

NYJAH HUSTON (UNITED STATES) A skateboarding prodigy who made his X Games debut when he was just 11, Huston is one of the most high-profile athletes in the sport with lucrative brand partnerships and more than 4.6 million followers on Instagram. Though Huston narrowly lost to Japan's Yuto Horigome in...
Designhypebeast.com

Olympic Skateboarder Alexis Sablone Designs Skateable Sculpture in Sweden

Alexis Sablone is a goofy-footed professional skateboarders who has seven X-Games medals under her belt and snapped up a spot on the first USA Skateboarding National Team for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. What’s more, she’s also and illustrator and sculptor with a master’s degree in architecture from the revered, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Sportshypebeast.com

Tony Hawk on Skateboarding's Inaugural Competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games

For the first time ever, skateboarding will be included as an Olympic sport at the 2021 Tokyo Games. In honor of the sport’s international distinction, the Olympics committee has unveiled its latest “Stronger Together” campaign video, delving into Tony Hawk‘s trailblazing journey in the skate park. “There’s no one better...
TV & VideosStamford Advocate

Monster Energy Premieres 'Aspire - Inspire' Skateboard Mini-Documentary on Olympic Skateboarder Ayumu Hirano from Japan

CORONA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Experience history in the making! Monster Energy is proud to announce Episode 4 of the ‘Aspire – Inspire’ mini-documentary video series, featuring 22-year-old Olympic skateboarder Ayumu Hirano. Widely known as a snowboarding phenom with two Olympic silver medals and two X Games gold medals to his name, the all-terrain ripper from Murakami City will represent Japan in the Skateboard Park discipline at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics this July.
SportsPosted by
WGAU

Skateboarding and the Olympics: New friends, put to the test

CHELLES, France — (AP) — For skateboarding, a sport where the No. 1 rule is that there are no rules, the straight jacket of the Olympic Games, with its dense thickets of tradition and regulation, may not be a natural or immediate fit. So at the Tokyo Games, freewheelin' skaters...
SportsHouston Chronicle

Monster Energy Skateboarders are Ready to Bring the Heat in the Tokyo Olympic Games

CORONA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Only a few weeks before skateboarding’s premiere in the biggest showcase for sports on the planet! Monster Energy is proud to announce the officially qualified skateboard team riders competing in the Skateboard Street and Park disciplines at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. As confirmed by World Skate, the official governing body for skateboarding in the Olympics on June 9, the elite list of 80 qualified skateboarders from across the globe includes eleven Monster Energy riders.
Sportsthemanual.com

Contest Veteran Ryan Sheckler Explains Olympic Skateboarding

“I knew it had the potential, with the type of contests that was going on,” says Ryan Sheckler. And he should know: Shecks, as he’s called by action sports broadcasters around the world, has not a little amount of experience in the field, competing in skateboarding contests since the age of six. That means that he’s been doing it since 1995, the same year the X Games threw its inaugural contest on ESPN. Next came the Dew Tour, in 2008, and then Street League Skateboarding, the brainchild of pro skater and reality TV star Rob Dyrdek, in 2010. With these series drawing millions of viewers, there was no shortage of mainstream exposure. But the final step was always the Olympics, and this summer, in Tokyo, the sport of skateboarding will finally make its Games debut, just as Sheckler predicted.
Sportsyr.media

Nyjah Huston on Olympic Skateboarding Debut, Success at an Early Age

Nyjah Huston was 11 when he first signed a contract to go into the professional skateboarding world and now, 15 years later, Houston is headed to Tokyo as his sport debuts at the Summer Olympics. He is already a four-time world champion and first entered a prestigious amateur contest in...
Sportsteamusa.org

One Unbelievable Ride Sent Skateboarder Zion Wright To The Olympics

Zion Wright competes during the Men's Park Final at the Dew Tour on May 23, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. One of the reasons people love sports is because anything can happen. The underdogs can beat the odds. Athletes can go from unknowns to household names overnight. That possibility is...
Sportswbch.com

"It's about time": Skating legend Tony Hawk says he's "excited" that skateboarding will debut at Tokyo Olympics

For the first time, the Olympics is officially adding Skateboarding, Surfing and Sport Climbing to the upcoming Summer Games. Skateboard legend Tony Hawk and sports commentator Sal Masekela [massa-KEH-lah] helped celebrate the new additions -- and what it took to get them to the Tokyo Games -- with a documentary called World Debut now out on the Olympics' YouTube channel.
SportsPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

You’ll Be Amazed By This Talented New Mexico Skateboarder Heading To The Olympics

The internet loves Mariah Duran, the top-ranked U.S. women’s street skater who hails from the Land of Enchantment. The Olympic trials are underway for a variety of different sports but we now know which people will be representing the US at this summer's Tokyo Olympics. There are 12 members of the Olympic team and they were presented by USA Skateboarding CEO Josh Friedberg. There will be two events, park and street, with 3 men and 3 women will represent the country in that category, per Forbes.
SportsPosted by
People

Skateboarder Brighton Zeuner, 16, Says She's Focused on 'Still Being a Kid' in Olympics Run-Up

Brighton Zeuner will celebrate her birthday nine days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics that — to date — will crown her skateboarding career. When Olympic officials announced they would bring skateboarding into the Summer Games for the first time, they also said there would be no age minimum. The unusual lack of a restriction means the sport will be unusually peopled with prodigious teens and tweens.
TennisComplex

Nike SB Creates Skateboard Federation Kits for Tokyo Olympic Games

As the Tokyo Olympics quickly approach, Nike SB has teamed up with renowned artist and former professional skateboarder Piet Parra to create federation kits for the United States, Japan, France, and Brazil. Using each of the countries popular sports to inspire the look, each kit is unique and varies in...
NFLspglobal.com

Turner's 'The Match' sets revenue mark, but may not match 2020 record audience

This year's version of Turner Sports' "The Match" has set a revenue record but will be hard-pressed to equal last year's record-setting viewership performance. Teeing off July 6 at 5 p.m. ET from the Reserve Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont., the fourth version of "The Match" pits six-time golf major winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady against 2020 U.S. Open golf championship winner Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL most valuable player Aaron Rodgers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy