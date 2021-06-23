Wisconsin Assembly passes bill designed to save paper mills
MADISON (AP) -- The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill designed to save two shuttered paper mills. The bill passed Tuesday would make available a $50 million loan to a cooperative that wants to buy the shuttered Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids and make a $15 million loan for a cooperative working to purchase the paper mill in Park Falls formerly known as Flambeau River Papers. The money would come from federal coronavirus relief money.fox11online.com