PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Elsa move parallel to the west coast of Florida it will remain well east of our area. We will see rain chances get a little lower in the coming days as well. For tonight we will see a 30-40% chance of passing showers w/lows in the 70s. On Wednesday it will be warm and breezy w/highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be NE at 10-20 mph. Rain chances will be just 40%. As Elsa moves away we will see more sun and lower rain chances (30%) which will mean a return to temperatures between 85-90 for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.