Virginia Man Murdered & Dismembered with an Axe: UPDATE 3 Indicted

Virginia's Special Grand Jury indicted three people on first-degree murder charges and over 80 other counts in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a 20-year-old young man.

Dylan Whetzel's killers, Bronwyn C. Meeks, 22; Domonic Samuels, 19; and Brennan E. Thomas, 19, are already behind bars for crimes related to his death. Yet no one was charged with homicide until Monday.

As part of the indictment, the trio faces charges including first-degree murder, concealment of a corpse, and shooting during criminal activity.

Furthermore, Meeks faces two counts of threatening witnesses in writing and four counts of soliciting the assistance of others in the commission of murder.

Thomas Whetzel's grandfather notified authorities about Whetzel's remains on that night after seeing his grandson leave the woods with an unknown young man.

Whetzel's was found in trash bags near two roads in western Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

The man was shot in the head and killed before being dismembered with an axe, police reported.

How do you feel? What do you think?