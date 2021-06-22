Elinor "Jill" Field Brusewitz

Elinor Field Brusewitz departed this life Friday, February 12, 2021 with her beloved granddaughters Shannon and Danielle by her side. Elinor was born in Needham, MA in 1933 to Anthony Field and Elinor Hollis-Field. At her birth, she was so tiny that she was given the nickname “Jill” which is an English half cup measurement. After WWII, her family settled in Farmington, MN, which would forever be the place Jill thought of as “home.” After the birth of her only child, Tamara, in 1958, Jill completed her education at the U of M Mankato, and pursued a career as a librarian and teacher. She taught second grade at Mary MacDonald elementary school in Silver Bay until her retirement in 1994. She adored teaching, and she loved living up the shore, in the woods, and close to Lake Superior. Jill found friends, her faith, and built her community in Silver Bay and Beaver Bay. After her retirement, Jill spent several years in Tucson, AZ caring for her ailing mother, finally settling in Duluth in 1999 where she spent the rest of her life. Jill was a wonderful grandmother to her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She would often brag about teaching her oldest great-grandson Alex to love to eat broccoli, and her youngest great-grandson Harry declared her to be his best friend when he was small. She would often comment on how beautiful her great-granddaughters Madi and Maija are, and she admired Hornet’s creative independence. She never got to meet her newest great-grandson Dathan, but was thrilled to know he was on the way. Jill was preceded in death by her parents, and her youngest sister Antonia Evans. She is survived by her siblings Joan (Don) Johnson, Harry (Pat Schmidt) Field, Valerie (Morey) Corley, and Jerry Field. She is survived by her daughter Tamara Hergert. Jill also had five grandchildren: Sadie Atkinson, Shannon (Mike) Thomsen, Danielle (Mike) Jokela, Nathanael (Jana) Hergert, and Andrew Hergert. Between them they gave her six great-grandchildren: Alex, Hornet, and Harry Thomsen, Madi and Maija Atkinson, and Dathan Hergert. She also leaves behind many friends from up the shore, and her faith community. A memorial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at The Water’s Edge Community Church, 2202 W 3rd St., in Duluth.