Kamaru Usman Dares Nate Diaz To Make A Move If He Wants To Fight

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKamaru Usman has responded to Nate Diaz’s latest tweet about how the UFC is matchmaking him. “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman has yet to meet his peer inside the Octagon, going unbeaten in the UFC and setting the longest winning streak in the history of the welterweight division. After nearly cleaning out the division, Usman has started to “lap” the field, meaning he has begun the process of defeating the same opponents twice due to a lack of fresh matchups.

Posted by
Sports Illustrated

Georges St-Pierre on UFC 264, Kamaru Usman's Dominance and More

Georges St-Pierre is eager to see how Conor McGregor responds to his recent loss against Dustin Poirier when they square off again next week at UFC 264. One of the greatest to ever compete inside the octagon, St-Pierre is a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion. Winner of all but two of his 28 pro fights, he is also an astute mind when it comes to breaking down the fights.
UFCMMAmania.com

Nate Diaz beats ‘99 percent of fighters’ with no time limits, says Firas Zahabi

Firas Zahabi, best known for coaching Georges St-Pierre to multiple world titles, thinks Nate Diaz would be in a class of his own in no time limit fights. Diaz roared back to life at UFC 263 in round five of what was a lopsided fight favoring Leon Edwards up to that point. Despite not getting the finish, and losing four rounds-to-one, the Stockton came closest to finishing the fight. Diaz is often lauded for his next-level conditioning and Zahabi thinks he could put that to good use in a fight with no time limits.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz exchange insults on social media

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz had an interesting exchange on social media Tuesday with Usman telling Diaz that a fight between the two would end in murder. Diaz ignited the exchange by criticizing Usman on Twitter for facing top contender Colby Covington in his next fight, someone...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘Medications’ Photo Surprises UFC Fans

Nate Diaz has posted a photo of a variety of CBD’s he uses to treat himself medically, with many UFC fans commenting on Instagram asking how they can get Nate’s CBD. See the photo below. The ‘Tribute to the Kings’ event headlined by MMA legend Anderson Silva and former WBC...
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Firas Zahabi believes Nate Diaz is ‘the scariest street fighter in MMA’

Though he may not have picked up many official wins over the last few years, Nate Diaz remains undefeated with moral victories. Earlier this month, Diaz returned to the octagon after 19-month layoff when he faced Leon Edwards in a five-round non-title fight at UFC 263. After being outclassed for the first 24 minutes of the fight, Diaz mounted a last-minute comeback, hurting Edwards with punches and nearly securing an incredible comeback victory, only to come up just a bit short. In the aftermath of the fight, the conversation quickly centered around Diaz’s indefatigable will, with Diaz himself suggesting that “in the real world, that fight’s a wrap.” And one of the most well-respected coaches in MMA agrees with him.
mmanews.com

Stephen Thompson Believes He’s A Bad Matchup For Kamaru Usman

Stephen Thompson believes he would be a bad matchup for welterweight king Kamaru Usman if they were to fight inside the octagon. #4-ranked contender Thompson looks to face fellow top-five contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 on July 10th in what could be a possible title eliminator fight. This is a crucial match for “Wonderboy.” If victorious, there is a possibility that he will face the champion Usman next for the belt.
UFCMMAmania.com

Free fight! UFC posts Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2 full video replay from UFC 202

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also wore gold at 145 pounds, is making his return to the Octagon to settle his score with longtime nemesis (and fellow ex-featherweight) Dustin Poirier. LIVE! Stream UFC 264 Here. HE’S BACK! Former two-division “champ champ,” Conor McGregor — still...
UFCmmanews.com

GSP: Kamaru Usman Is The Pound-For-Pound Best Right Now

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre has massive praise for UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. St-Pierre vs. Usman is one of those “what if” questions. In his prime, St-Pierre was the best 170-pounder on the planet. He holds the record for the most successful consecutive UFC Welterweight Title defenses at nine. He also captured the UFC Middleweight gold and retired on a 13-fight winning streak.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Kamaru Usman would beat Georges St-Pierre in 2021, but 2010 was a different story

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says Kamaru Usman would beat Georges St-Pierre in 2021, but 2010 was a different story. Nurmagomedov recently sat down with UFC Russia for an interview and was asked about a variety of different topics. One of the questions posed to “The Eagle” was about his stablemate at Dominance MMA, the UFC welterweight champion Usman, and who would win in a superfight against the legend GSP. As far as Nurmagomedov is concerned, Usman would be the one getting his hand raised in 2021, but he believes that if this fight took place back in GSP’s prime around 2010, that the result of the fight would likely be different.
foxbangor.com

Kamaru Usman’s Manager Says Covington, Edwards & Nate Diaz Not Worthy Of Title Shot

“Kamaru can fight a can, a Monster can, a Coca-Cola bottle. It doesn’t matter. He smashed everybody. Violated everybody. Nobody deserve nothing.”. That’s Kamaru Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, answering the question … who’s next for the UFC welterweight champ??. The 34-year-old Usman has run thru almost all his competition at...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Bans’ Nate Diaz From Huge Show

UFC President Dana White is known for a lot of things and being a fan of crossover MMA and boxing promotions is not one of them. He had previously prevented UFC legend Georges St-Pierre from fighting boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya at Triller Club due to the fact that St-Pierre is under contract with the UFC. Dana White’s crazy bet on Tyron Woodley also leaked recently.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC full fight video: Conor McGregor wins fiery five-rounder to even the score with Nate Diaz

Watch Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 full fight video to see how McGregor avenged his first UFC loss by defeating Diaz at UFC 202 on Aug. 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. Following Diaz’s stunning second-round submission of McGregor at UFC 196, the promotion was hot to sign an immediate rematch with both fighters having seen their profiles elevated by the record-breaking first encounter. McGregor pushed hard for it and the two stars would cross paths again five months later.
UFCchatsports.com

Real or Not: Could Nate Diaz be in Conor McGregor's post-UFC 264 plans? A heavyweight mess?

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Francis N'gannou, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Charles Oliveira, Derrick Lewis, Caleb Plant, Ciryl Gane. UFC 264 is expected to produce the next challenger to lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, as Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor complete their trilogy in the main event. But could there be a wrinkle in those plans?
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards fires back at Gilbert Burns for suggesting he “wasn’t hungry” in fight with Nate Diaz: “You got knocked out with a jab”

Leon Edwards fired back at Gilbert Burns for suggesting he “wasn’t hungry” in the Nate Diaz fight, saying “you got knocked out with a jab.”. Edwards won a unanimous decision over Diaz at UFC 263 earlier this month, but he wasn’t able to get the finish and nearly got stopped himself during a crazy fifth round of action. Although Edwards got his hand raised, UFC president Dana White stopped short of committing to giving him the next title shot despite being on a 10-fight unbeaten streak at the moment. White instead said that Colby Covington is next in line to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. But one has to wonder if Edwards was able to go out there and finish Diaz if he would have been granted the title shot instead of Covington.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Kamaru Usman Leaks ‘Humiliating’ Colby Covington Photo

The ‘Tribute to the Kings’ event headlined by MMA legend Anderson Silva and former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. took place on Saturday, June 19, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. It was promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions and produced by Global Sports Streaming. As revealed by reports, it seems the promoters of the event wanted to get UFC megastars, Nate and Nick Diaz, to compete in boxing matches at the event as well. However, while Nate Diaz was definitely interested in competing at the event, it seems the UFC prevented him from doing so. Nate Diaz also called out UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman for picking opponents whom he defeated before. Nate Diaz’s sad apology to Kamaru Usman recently leaked as well.

