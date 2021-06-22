Kamaru Usman Dares Nate Diaz To Make A Move If He Wants To Fight
Kamaru Usman has responded to Nate Diaz’s latest tweet about how the UFC is matchmaking him. “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman has yet to meet his peer inside the Octagon, going unbeaten in the UFC and setting the longest winning streak in the history of the welterweight division. After nearly cleaning out the division, Usman has started to “lap” the field, meaning he has begun the process of defeating the same opponents twice due to a lack of fresh matchups.www.mmanews.com