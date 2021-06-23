Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Brad Paisley, Jill Biden urge people in Tennessee to get vaccinated

By Judy Kurtz
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVHQk_0acUiTZ800
© Getty Images

Country music star Brad Paisley borrowed the famous Dolly Parton tune "Jolene" while promoting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday with Jill Biden in Nashville.

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine," Paisley belted to the tune of the 1973 hit, before crooning, "Don't say no just because you can."

Paisley was on hand for the second leg of a two-state visit by Biden on Thursday. The first lady toured a vaccination clinic in Mississippi before joining the "No I in Beer" singer at a pop-up vaccination site at the moonshine distillery in Tennessee.

Speaking at the distillery, Biden told the crowd, "This state still has a little bit of a way to go: Only three in 10 Tennesseans are vaccinated."

After the audience booed, Biden exclaimed, "Well, you're booing yourselves!"

"So that's why I wanted to visit today, because your health and your family's health matter to me and to your president," she said.

The White House had acknowledged earlier on Tuesday that it would not reach its goal of having 70 percent of American adults receive at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by July 4.

It's not the first time the first lady has gotten a star-studded assist while encouraging the country to get vaccinated. Last month, Biden visited a West Virginia vaccination site alongside former "Alias" actor Jennifer Garner.

"Thank you for coming to our state for such a great cause," Paisley said to Biden before performing several of his songs.

Paisley, who has called getting vaccinated "patriotic," may have gotten the inspiration to put a vaccine-related spin on "Jolene" from Parton herself. The legendary singer, who donated $1 million to researchers to develop the vaccine, sung the same line from her song while sharing a video of herself receiving the shot back in March.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

259K+
Followers
26K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
State
West Virginia State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Brad Paisley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Distillery#Tennesseans#The White House#American#Wsmv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Brad Paisley's new song inspires Tennessee tourism campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee's governor is teaming up with a country superstar to launch a nationwide campaign to promote Tennessee tourism. Governor Bill Lee and Brad Paisley are teaming up for a new tourism campaign, “Tennessee on Me." Paisley made the announcement Sunday on Twitter following talk of his new single “City of Music,” which he says inspired the campaign.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Jill Biden’s travels show range of missions and emotions

PHOENIX (AP) — After wrapping up a hectic, two-day swing through Dallas, Houston and Phoenix to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, Jill Biden didn’t relax on the four-hour flight back to Washington. She prepped for yet more travel in a week that by itself demonstrated the range of missions and emotions associated...
Mississippi StateUS News and World Report

Jill Biden Touts Vaccine in Poorly Inoculated Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden visited one of the states least vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, encouraging residents of Mississippi to get their shots and telling them, "The White House, our administration — we care about you.”. “I’m here today to ask all of the people who...
Tennessee StateWSMV

Brad Paisley and Gov. Lee team up to encourage travel to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - County music superstar Brad Paisley is teaming up with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to encourage people to come visit Tennessee. The new campaign is called "Tennessee on Me". The offer is 10,000 free airline vouchers to four airports in Tennessee. Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville are all airports that are included in the offer. You must purchase a two-night stay at TennesseeOnMe.com.
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Brad Paisley coming to Bangor in September

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There has been a new concert added to this year’s lineup at the Bangor Waterfront. Friday morning it was announced that Brad Paisley would be coming to Maine on Saturday, September 25th. Paisley will be joined on his Tour 2021 by Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe.
CelebritiesEW.com

Suzzanne Douglas, TheParent 'Hood actress, dies at 64

Actress Suzzanne Douglas has died at age 64. The cause of death hasn't been disclosed at this time. News of the actress, who was best known for her role as matriarch Jerri Peterson on The WB sitcom The Parent 'Hood from 1995–1999, had passed away was shared by both a cousin and friend of Douglas' on Tuesday.
Behind Viral VideosColumbia Daily Tribune

Country singer, TikTok sensation Alexandra Kay headed to Rose Music Hall

Blending old-school sounds and new-school methods seems to be working out just fine for Alexandra Kay. The country sensation arrives later this month for a sold-out show at Rose Music Hall with a social-media platform large enough to scrape the sky. Kay, who grew up across the Illinois border from St. Louis in Waterloo, carries more than 500,000 Facebook fans and nearly 2 million TikTok followers everywhere she goes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Granny Actor Irene Ryan Die?

Beverly Hillbillies icon Irene Ryan died relatively young in 1973, a story that tragically begins with a live Broadway performance. After her incredible turn as “Granny” on The Beverly Hillbillies, Irene Ryan would be cast in the prestigious Broadway production of Pippin. Ryan took on the role of Berthe, directed by stage icon Bob Fosse. Within, she would perform the number “No Time at All,” and bring the house down every time.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1954, Memphis disc jockey Dewey Phillips played Elvis Presley’s debut single, “That’s All Right,” on his radio show. It was the first time an Elvis record had ever been played on the radio. Today in 1992, “Achy Breaky Heart” single by Billy Ray Cyrus was certified gold and...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Reba McEntire ‘Holding Torch’ For Kenny Rogers While Dating Rex Linn?

Country music legend Kenny Rogers unfortunately passed away last year. One tabloid is claiming that Reba McEntire is not only still reeling from his death, but morning over a missed romance despite currently dating Rex Linn. Gossip Cop investigates. In Love With ‘The Gambler’?. “Reba Still Carries Torch For Kenny!”...
MusicPopculture

Tim McGraw Joins Alabama On Stage for Surprise Duet

Tim McGraw surprised the crowd during Alabama's show in Nashville on July 3, taking the stage with group members Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen to sing Alabama's hit "Lady Down on Love." McGraw is a lifelong fan of the country group, but Saturday night's show was the first time he had ever seen them perform live. Saturday's event was Alabama's second consecutive show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, with their July 2 concert the first full-capacity show since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Relationshipstalentrecap.com

Carson Daly Officiates Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Wedding

Do you hear us screaming? Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have shared photos of their Oklahoma wedding, which Carson Daly officiated. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, July 3 in a private ceremony on Shelton’s Ranch. Both Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton waited two days to share photos of...

Comments / 14

Community Policy