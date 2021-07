The Eagles are fully going into their conference schedule after one last date with a familiar out of conference foe in the New York Jets. The Jets were one of the worst teams in 2020, as they only won two games in their 2020 campaign. They are going into 2021 with Zach Wilson, who was an absolute stud in his time at BYU. The other two games that will be covered in part five will be the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants. All three of these opponents are winnable games for the Eagles. This is part five of the Early Eagles Season Predictions series.