'I had a tough childhood': Jason Manford details how his 'under-privileged' upbringing pushes him to keep his six kids grounded

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

He is a father to six children.

And Jason Manford has revealed that his 'under-privileged' upbringing ensures that he keeps his four daughters and two sons grounded.

Speaking on Dave Berry's podcast, Dadpod on Tuesday, the comedian, 40, opened up about his humble roots.

'I had a tough childhood': Jason Manford details how his 'under-privileged' pushes him to keep his six kids grounded in a podcast interview with Dave Berry 

Jason has four children with first wife Catherine who he split with in 2013. They share 14-year-old twin girls, a nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son.

The comedian then married TV producer Lucy Dyke in 2017 and they have a daughter,five, and a baby son.

Discussing his own experiences growing up , Jason explained: 'I struggled, and I had a tough childhood... I had an under-privileged childhood.

'I found out later because at the time, I didn't know. I just, I had nothing to compare it against and I just spent my childhood laughing and having a good time and playing.

'I didn't really notice it. But my kids obviously have got all these opportunities and I think I'm a bit pushy when it comes to certain things... '

Doting dad: Jason has four children with first wife Catherine, twin girls, 14, a daughter, nine, and a son. seven.  He has a daughter, five, and baby son with TV producer wife Lucy Dyke

He shared a story about a time he drove around his childhood neighbourhood with his kids to show them where he came from but it wasn't the nostalgic moment he had planned.

'I was like driving down my old road, my old council estate road and I was about to tell 'em oh this is where Daddy grew up.'

'And there was a moment where my daughter locks the door in the back of the car. I was like, what are you doing, and she went, ''oh it looks a bit rough round here, Daddy.'' I was like, this is where I'm from you cheeky git'.'

The West End star candidly discussed how he finds inspiration for his material from his kids and how they ended up a little spoilt.

The father-of-six also revealed he has been using a cleaner for years and admitted his worst moment as a parent came when his kids became too reliant on her.

'Suzanne comes in all the time... and my daughter had not tidied her bedroom and I come upstairs, she's about seven at the time, and I said, "what's going on? Why's your bedroom such a mess?" She was like, "what do you mean?" I said, "make your bed."

'She said I don't want to. I said, "well if you're not gonna make it, who's gonna make it" and she said, "Suzanne, the cleaner", and I went absolutely nuts. So, that was four years ago and she's never made their beds since.

Candid: The father-of-six also revealed he has been using a cleaner for years and admitted his worst moment as a parent came when his kids became too reliant on her 

The star then faced the wrath from his daughter when she discovered, alongside the rest of the UK, that he was on The Masked Singer last year.

'I was actually rehearsing at the time, so nobody noticed me missing from the house.'

'So, we're watching it every week and I think it was like the third week in before anyone even mentioned my name... And my kids were laughing, like, oh Daddy, they think it's you. I was like, I know, right?

'Then the final was one of those days where I wasn't there, but my daughter was at a sleepover with her pals, and by all accounts, all her friends were going that's your daddy.'

'My daughter, 10 years old, was going, I think I would know if that was my daddy. I think this would have come up in conversation.

'So, then, of course, when the reveal happened, she was livid. Absolutely livid.'

Absolute Radio host Dave Berry's Dadpod is now in season 3, it follows the presenter seeking out parenting advice from a different celebrity guest each week.

It is available to stream on all mainstream podcast providers including the Absolute Radio app.

Host: Absolute Radio host Dave Berry's Dadpod is now in season 3, it follows the presenter seeking out parenting advice from a different celebrity guest each week
