This Best-Selling Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, People 'Forget' They're Wearing It - and It's on Sale for $22

By Sanah Faroke
People
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you thought you needed to splurge to get a quality, comfy wireless bra, think again. Right now for Amazon Prime Day, you can actually buy Warner's popular Cloud 9 Wire-Free Bra that shoppers say "fits like a dream" on sale. During Amazon's shopping event, the bra is up to 42 percent off, bringing the price down to as low as $22. Just saying: This is probably the only bra deal worth shopping, so don't delay.

people.com
