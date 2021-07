Socially awkward straightedge fraud. 2021 is a very special year for Captain America as it marks the 80th anniversary of Marvel's one and only Star-Spangled Man with a plan. Of course, you can leave it all up to the comic book giant to pull several surprises here and there for devotees of Steve Rogers. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we've already seen Sam Wilson usher in a new era in the franchise as he officially became the new Captain America, honoring the rich legacy of the shield and so far, the former Falcon is off to a promising start.