In the matter of a decade, Marvel movies have redefined how fans see their favorite characters come to the big screen and on their televisions. After interconnecting 23 movies into an incredible saga that saw the Avengers coming together from all corners of the galaxy (and segments of time) and saving the universe for Endgame. And now, the franchise has moved to a model that has fans enjoying series in between their event films such as WandaVision and Loki. And it had us thinking. What if the Harry Potter movies had adopted the same model as the Marvel Cinematic Universe?