Edmonds, WA

Injured cormorant on Edmonds waterfront prompts calls to local wildlife rescuers

myedmondsnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say, out there in the wild, it’s survival of the fittest, but apparently a cormorant that’s been spotted on an Edmonds dock didn’t get the memo. “We started getting calls in March about an injured bird on the waterfront,” said Emily Meredith, wildlife rehabilitation manager at the PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood. “When our PAWS naturalist arrived to assess the situation, he noted that the bird was swimming well and able to feed itself. The injury to the wing appears to be permanent, so there is nothing we can do at PAWS to fix it.”

