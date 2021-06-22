Building a house of God

Why did you write this book? What inspired you to write it?. From my earliest days of processing my call to ministry, Charles Spurgeon’s Lectures to My Students proved not only insightful, but transformative. Spurgeon’s classic work spoke to me then and it still speaks to me today. Similarly, I’ve found myself over the years fielding countless questions from seminary students, local church pastors, and all those engaged in ministry service. Therefore, I took a similar approach to Spurgeon and sought to address real-world, practical questions about local-church ministry service in this series, and for this volume in particular, questions and issues related to pastoral ministry.