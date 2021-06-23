The Flash Season 8 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Arrow alum David Ramsey has been making his way across the Arrowverse this television season with a series of guest appearances as well as stints behind the camera. Recently, fans saw him take up the role of Bass Reeves in the DC's Legends of Tomorrow episode "Stressed Western" which he also directed, and before that, he reprised his role as John Diggle to pay a brief visit to Gotham in Batwoman. Tonight, Ramsey will be bringing Diggle to Central City on The Flash and his timing is perfect. Team Flash is dealing with the Godspeed War after an army of Godspeeds attacked last week and another army of Godspeeds showed up soon after and attacked the first one. But while Diggle is there to help, he's also got his own issue he's dealing with, one that has to do with his reaction to a certain glowing green box and what Ramsey calls Diggle's "galactic destiny".