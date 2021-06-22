Donation benefits The Clothes Closet & More

John Hawkins, pastor of the Dialville United Methodist Church, hands a check to Mickey Gear, Executive Director of the Clothes Closet and More. The donation of $1,000 is in keeping with the small church’s mission to help organizations that help those in need in our community. The Clothes Closet on Main Street in Jacksonville provides free clothes and small personal items, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 pm, as well as sack lunches on Friday and Saturday. They also have special programs to provide school clothes all year and prom dresses and accessories each spring as well as distributing coats, hats and gloves in the fall. The holidays are special as the Clothes Closet distributes food baskets at Thanksgiving and has a secret Santa children’s gift give-away for Christmas.