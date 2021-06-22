Cancel
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Can Now Detect Unmanaged Devices

By Kurt Mackie
Redmondmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft on Tuesday announced the commercial release of an unmanaged device detection feature when using the Microsoft Defender for Endpoint product. The unmanaged device inventory capability, which previewed in April, is now at the "general availability" release stage. The capability will become apparent in the Microsoft 365 Defender management console, where it'll show up under the "Endpoints" menu option.

