xCloud games are finally getting an Xbox Series X-powered upgrade

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft promised on June 10th that it was in the “final stages” of upgrading its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) datacenters with Xbox Series X hardware — and nearly two weeks later, it seems as if you can finally play games on that new hardware. Some xCloud games are now showing upgraded graphics options in their settings menus that would otherwise only be available on the Xbox Series X, or are loading much faster on xCloud than they used to.

www.theverge.com
