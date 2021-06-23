Cancel
New Outriders Update Increases Legendary Drop Rates By 100 Percent

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutriders had a hell of a launch period. While we enjoyed our time with the game, immensely so, seeing the journey after day one was hard to witness at times. With server issues and meta tweaks, the team at People Can Fly has had its hands full but they remained dedicated to polishing the rough edges and with the latest Outriders update? It shows. Most notably is the Legendary drop rate adjustment, increasing drop rates across the board by 100%, but that's not all the latest patch has to offer.

