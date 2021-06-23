Cancel
Peter Capaldi Joins His First Major TV Show Since Doctor Who For An Intriguing Role

By Carlie Hoke
Playing The Doctor has been pretty much every British actor's (and even actress') dream role for almost 60 years, and now that Peter Capaldi has been one of the few to live it, he is on to other super cool projects. Capaldi was on Doctor Who for a number of years, but decided to leave while he still enjoyed the role and hasn’t had a big TV role since then. Well, that’s about to change, because he just landed his next series and it looks like it’s going to be a good one, with Capaldi leading in an intriguing role.

