Peter Capaldi Joins His First Major TV Show Since Doctor Who For An Intriguing Role

I imagine that some people may be of two minds when they are watching Loki's Sophia Di Martino on the Disney+ Marvel TV show. On one hand, they may be astonished by how well she reinvents Tom Hiddleston's titular character for her portrayal of a gender-swapped Marvel multiverse variant of the God of Mischief (who goes by Sylvie) or, on the other hand, they may perplexed by where they may have seen the British actress before. Well, if you are interested in revisiting the 38-year-old's filmography before joining the Loki cast (or discovering her previous work for the first time) we have all the essential movies and TV shows you can stream or rent and/or buy digitally, starting with the film that arguably saw her in her biggest role to date before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.