Ridiculous reason this family-run restaurant was flooded with 70 fake negative online reviews from a furious food delivery driver who 'threatened to ruin their business'

By Tita Smith
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

A family-run Italian restaurant has been bombarded with more than 70 fake online reviews by a disgruntled food delivery driver after a dispute with the owners over an order number.

A Menulog courier swung by Rimini Gregorio, in Sydney's Northern Beaches, to collect meals on Friday night when the owner's wife, Anna Rimini, asked to see the order details.

Mrs Rimini said the man did not respond, instead showing her his mobile phone.

But when she could not see what was on the screen because she did not have her reading glasses, the courier stormed out of the North Narrabeen store, Mrs Rimini said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1z7W_0acUg5dl00
Italian eatery Rimini Gregorio (pictured), in Sydney's Northern Beaches, suffered an onslaught of negative Google reviews over the weekend after a disgruntled courier stormed out of the restaurant

Mr Rimini said the delivery driver phoned the restaurant later that evening and threatened to destroy their store's reputation.

'He told me on the phone that he was going to ruin our shop,' Mr Rimini told the Daily Telegraph.

'At the end of the night there was the first review.'

By the end of the weekend, the restaurant had been barraged by dozens of one-star Google reviews, making the store's rating plummet from 4.4 to 2.2 stars.

'Worst food ever tasted… and non-speaking English (sic) staff', one first-time reviewer under the alias 'Harshwirq Harshwirq' wrote.

Another reviewer claimed Mr Rimini had links to bikie gangs, and a third review said the store was 'totally unhygienic'.

A fourth false claim alleged a staff member had been seen 'squeezing fingers in nose'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xt8qm_0acUg5dl00
Owner Gregorio Rimini (pictured) said the courier called his store and threatened to ruin its reputation shortly after storming out 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5opu_0acUg5dl00
A first-time poster by the name 'Harshwirq Harshwirq' claimed the food was awful 

Menulog spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia it asked the driver to remove the reviews and the matter is being investigated.

'The courier’s access to the Menulog network has been suspended while the incident is further investigated in detail by our senior team, including claims by both the courier and restaurant partner,' they said.

and his network access 'been suspended while the incident is further investigated'.

The Riminis reported the courier driver to NSW Police but no formal action will be taken.

Businesses targeted by fake reviewers can ask Google to remove them under the tech company's policy violations.

The restaurant's original rating has since been restored and the fake reviews have been deleted.

