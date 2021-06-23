Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are dressed to the nines as they bring ALL SIX of their children to the premiere of his movie The Boss Baby: Family Business in New York

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria rounded up all six of their children on Tuesday to attend the premiere for The Boss Baby: Family Business at SVA Theater in NYC.

The Baldwin gang looked sharp on the red carpet in matching black suits, complete with silk neck ties and white button up shirts.

Alec and Hilaria cradled their nine-month old son Eduardo and three-month old daughter Lucia in their arms, while the couple's four older children wielded briefcases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMmH7_0acUg4l200

Despite managing six children under the age of seven, Alec and Hilaria looked calm and collected as they posed for pictures with their brood.

They were often seen bursting into laughter as they attempted to capture the perfect family portrait with all of their 'Baldwinitos' by their side.

Hilaria, 37, wore her neck tie slightly undone and slipped her feet into a pair of black patent leather stilettos for her husband's big night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bL1DQ_0acUg4l200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uV3Z_0acUg4l200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbOL3_0acUg4l200
Matching: The Baldwin gang looked sharp on the red carpet in matching black suits, complete with silk neck ties and white button up shirts

The Boston-born beauty rocked a head of noticeably lightened hair, which was styled in curls and parted down the middle.

Alec, who had his salt-and-pepper hair slicked back, looked every bit the doting father as he effortlessly toted his youngest son.

The couple's eldest daughter Carmen, seven, proved to be a natural in front of the camera, while sons Rafeal, six, Leonardo, four, and Romeo, three, displayed a bit more hesitance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bheys_0acUg4l200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXckg_0acUg4l200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35S1ny_0acUg4l200
Got it covered: Despite managing six children under the age of seven, Alec and Hilaria looked calm and collected as they posed for pictures with their brood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIt8X_0acUg4l200
Personal touches: Hilaria, 37, wore her neck tie slightly undone and slipped her feet into a pair of black patent leather stilettos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOEM3_0acUg4l200
Fatherly: Alec, who had his salt-and-pepper hair slicked back, looked to be in pure bliss as he held onto his youngest son Eduardo

Romeo and Rafeal accessorized their matching ensembles by throwing on a pair of aviator shades.

Alec and Hilaria, who wed in 2012, put on an affectionate display, cozying up to one another and sharing a kiss or two on the red carpet.

Continuing the love, Hilaria and Carmen made sure to pose for some mother-daughter snapshots, including one that showed the pair puckering up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KV4gy_0acUg4l200
Jovial: They were often seen bursting into laughter as they attempted to capture the perfect family portrait with all of their 'Baldwinitos'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iENu7_0acUg4l200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nv6Oo_0acUg4l200

After posing together as a family, the Baldwins welcomed actress Amy Sedaris in on the red carpet fun.

The 60-year-old, who voices Tina Templeton in the animated features' sequel, modeled a chic black ruffled dress and a pair of slingback flats with silver bows.

Although the Baldwins stole the show, there were plenty of other famous faces in attendance during Tuesday night's The Boss Baby: Family Business premiere in the Big Apple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RaVi8_0acUg4l200
Mother-daughter duo: Hilaria and Carmen made sure to pose for some mother-daughter snapshots, including one that showed the pair puckering up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHcdB_0acUg4l200
Growing boy: Alec and Hilaria welcomed Eduardo (pictured in Alec's arms) in September 2020, just six months prior to the birth of their daughter Lucia via surrogate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bnu6N_0acUg4l200
Sharing the spotlight: After posing together as a family, the Baldwins welcomed actress Amy Sedaris in on the red carpet fun

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto, who brought along his darling six-year-old daughter Milana Francis, looked casual cool in a crisp button up shirt and bright white sneakers.

Gatto's Impractical Jokers costar James Murray rode up to the event sol in a pale pink suit jacket and matching trousers layered over a black graphic tee featuring a colorful parrot.

Hans Zimmer, who composed the film's score, attended the premiere with his wife Suzanne, who stunned a marigold wiggle dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQ3lB_0acUg4l200
Chic: The 60-year-old, who voices Tina Templeton in the animated features' sequel, modeled a chic black ruffled dress and a pair of slingback flats with silver bows
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZapND_0acUg4l200
All together, now! Jeff Hermann, Amy Sedaris, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, their children and Tom McGrath beamed for shutterbugs before heading into the SVA Theater in NYC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTas5_0acUg4l200
Pop of color: Giving her look a pop of color, Amy rocked a pair of bold red earrings that matched her pout

Steve Mazzaro, who collaborated with Zimmer to bring the film to life, also brought along his significant other Stephanie Olmanni.

Producer Dina De Luca coordinated with the Boss Baby blue theme by wowing in a fitted number complete with powder blue stiletto heels.

The Boss Baby: Family Business, which officially hits theaters on July 2, is the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017's Boss Baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vApwK_0acUg4l200
Sweet: Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto, who brought along his darling six-year-old daughter Milana Francis, looked casual cool in a crisp button up shirt and bright white sneakers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGxb7_0acUg4l200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xetz_0acUg4l200

The animated feature's infant protagonist is voiced by Baldwin, with the likes of Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, and more lending their voices to the star-studded cast of characters.

Alec and Hilaria's first red carpet as a family of eight comes just weeks after the 37-year-old yoga instructor announced that she and her husband would be launching a parenting podcast.

The podcast, titled 'What's One More?,' will focus on 'relationships, parenting, philanthropy & inspiring others to be better.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eq1hB_0acUg4l200
Beauty in blue: Producer Dina De Luca coordinated with the Boss Baby blue theme by wowing in a fitted number complete with powder blue stiletto heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcZdd_0acUg4l200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBXs0_0acUg4l200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2E47_0acUg4l200
Celebratory: Suzanne Zimmer, Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzaro and Stephanie Olmanni gather around for a celebratory snap 

'Introducing ‘What’s One More?’, a new podcast with @alecbaldwininsta and @hilariabaldwin,' captioned Hilaria, who made the announcement via Instagram on June 3.

The podcast comes just months after the couple welcomed their sixth child, daughter Lucia, via surrogate in late February.

It was a surprise announcement, with an insider telling People at the time: 'It's no one's business about a woman's right to choose how and when she expands her family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loYuO_0acUg4l200
Sharing secrets: Alec and Hilaria's first red carpet as a family of eight comes just weeks after the 37-year-old yoga instructor announced that she and her husband would be launching a parenting podcast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAHw8_0acUg4l200
Another one! The podcast comes just months after the couple welcomed their sixth child, daughter Lucia, via surrogate in late February; Hilaria pictured with all six of her children

Lucia's arrival came just six months after Hilaria gave birth to her and Alec's fifth child, son Eduardo, in September 2020. Eduardo's birth occurred after Hilaria had suffered two tragic miscarriages.

Earlier this year, Hilaria apologized for faking her Spanish heritage after it was revealed her real name was Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she was from Boston, not Majorca.

She atoned on Instagram for misleading her followers and noted that she 'should have been more clear' about her past.

Hilaria insisted she was brought up 'with two cultures, American and Spanish' and feels 'a true sense of belonging to both.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vt0oZ_0acUg4l200
Backlash: Earlier this year, Hilaria apologized for faking her Spanish heritage after it was revealed her real name was Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she was from Boston, not Majorca; Hilaria and Eduardo pictured
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

198K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Joe Gatto
Person
Amy Sedaris
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Family#Family Business#Sva Theater#Boss Baby#Alecbaldwininsta#Hilariabaldwin#Spanish#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movies/Film

‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ Review: A Frantic, Desperate, Sweaty Sequel

Two weeks ago, Pixar released its latest original film, Luca, straight to Disney+. Some reviews (like the one from /Film’s own Hoai-Tran Bui) praised the film for being a fine depiction of the coming of age of two young boys, while others dubbed Luca as “minor Pixar”. Pixar movies, fairly or not, are graded on a curve. Audiences and critics expect the very best from Pixar – even after a decade in which they released sequels and prequels far more than original stories – and when they get something less, it feels like a big disappointment.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jodie Foster stuns in an elegant white dress as she hits the red carpet with wife Alexandra Hedison at the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Jodie Foster exuded elegance as she hit the star-studded red carpet for the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The actress, 58, looked incredible in a figure-hugging white dress which boasted silver embellishments and a stylish slit at the back. Joining the star was her wife Alexandra...
Moviesstar967.net

Win Movie Passes to Boss Baby

Listen to Eddie Volkman in the afternoons all this week for your chance to win a 4 pack of movie tickets to Boss Baby: Family Business. He will be giving them away every day between 2-6pm. The Boss is Back, Baby! Dreamworks Animation presents the comedy event of the summer!...
MoviesDeadline

‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ Review: Alec Baldwin And James Marsden Return In Wacky Sequel To Oscar-Nominated Hit

When you have a movie that makes a half-billion dollars globally, gets an animated feature Oscar nomination and sparks a successful Netflix TV series (The Boss Baby: Back In Business), it would seem to be a no-brainer for a big screen sequel, doncha think? Certainly that is what DreamWorks also thought and thus we have The Boss Baby: Family Business hitting theaters and streamer Peacock simultaneously Friday. I am not sure of the need creatively for a follow-up to 2017’s The Boss Baby, but original director Tom McGrath and his co-writer Michael McCullens have cleverly managed to bring back Alec Baldwin and James Marsden in a story set 25 years after the first one, but actually keep their youth intact.
Family RelationshipsComicBook

The Boss Baby: Family Business Review: Sticking to the Same Strange Formula

The Boss Baby was a surprise hit for DreamWorks when it debuted in theaters back in 2017. Despite a mixed reception from critics, the film went on to make a whopping $528 million at the box office and earned a surprising Academy Award nomination the following year. Given DreamWorks' history with franchises and sequels, it came as no surprise that another Boss Baby was swiftly ordered by the studio. Four years later, The Boss Baby: Family Business has finally arrived and it is very much another bottle filled with the exact same formula.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hilaria Baldwin Post Photo Of Creative New Way To Breastfeed

Hilaria Baldwin has to think on her feet while caring for her and her husband Alec Baldwin’s six children. The couple recently welcomed two new babies within a few months of each other, so sometimes Hilaria has to get creative when it comes to feeding time specifically. Hilaria Baldwin Takes...
Family RelationshipsFandango

Watch Exclusive 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' Featurette

Brothers have become strangers as The Boss Baby: Family Business begins. Ted Templeton (Alec Baldwin) and his brother Tim (James Marsden) are fully consumed by their adult responsibilities, with Ted as a successful businessman and Tim as a stay-at-home father. Everything changes, however, when the secret identity of Tim's infant daughter Tina (Amy Sedaris) is revealed, reuniting the Templeton brothers on an undercover mission to discover the true intentions of the suspicious Doctor Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum).
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Hilaria Baldwin Jokes About Expanding Family After 6th Child’s Arrival: ‘What’s 1 More?’

The more, the merrier! Hilaria Baldwin hinted that she and husband Alec Baldwin may not be done having kids. “I have more than enough on my plate with six kids, but it is moments like this where I’m like: What’s one more?” the fitness guru, 37, captioned a Monday, June 28, Instagram Story photo of herself breast-feeding. The Living Clearly Method author added a laughing emoji, writing, “Don’t worry: I’m kidding.”
MoviesComicBook

The Boss Baby: Family Business Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

As far as its Rotten Tomatoes score goes, The Boss Baby: Family Business is no Black Widow. What it is, is another Boss Baby. As in -- the score for The Boss Baby: Family Business is 53%. That isn't stellar -- but it certainly doesn't mean it's box office poison. After all, that's the exact score that The Boss Baby has -- and that movie managed to earn more than $500 million globally, and earned not just a sequel (this one!), but a TV series on Netflix that ran for four seasons, keeping the property basically perpetually in the pop culture zeitgeist.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Hilaria Baldwin Jokes Husband Alec Baldwin Is ‘Jealous’ of Their Breast-Feeding Babies

Breast envy. Hilaria Baldwin joked about her husband, Alec Baldwin, being “jealous” of their babies while sharing a breast-feeding photo with him on Thursday, July 1. In the screenshot, which she shared via her Instagram Story, one of their little ones latched onto Hilaria’s breast to feed. The “Mom Brain” podcast host, 37, FaceTimed her husband, who appeared to be at home, at the same time, writing, “jealous” alongside Alec’s face.

Comments / 0

Community Policy