Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are dressed to the nines as they bring ALL SIX of their children to the premiere of his movie The Boss Baby: Family Business in New York

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria rounded up all six of their children on Tuesday to attend the premiere for The Boss Baby: Family Business at SVA Theater in NYC.

The Baldwin gang looked sharp on the red carpet in matching black suits, complete with silk neck ties and white button up shirts.

Alec and Hilaria cradled their nine-month old son Eduardo and three-month old daughter Lucia in their arms, while the couple's four older children wielded briefcases.

Despite managing six children under the age of seven, Alec and Hilaria looked calm and collected as they posed for pictures with their brood.

They were often seen bursting into laughter as they attempted to capture the perfect family portrait with all of their 'Baldwinitos' by their side.

Hilaria, 37, wore her neck tie slightly undone and slipped her feet into a pair of black patent leather stilettos for her husband's big night.

Matching: The Baldwin gang looked sharp on the red carpet in matching black suits, complete with silk neck ties and white button up shirts

The Boston-born beauty rocked a head of noticeably lightened hair, which was styled in curls and parted down the middle.

Alec, who had his salt-and-pepper hair slicked back, looked every bit the doting father as he effortlessly toted his youngest son.

The couple's eldest daughter Carmen, seven, proved to be a natural in front of the camera, while sons Rafeal, six, Leonardo, four, and Romeo, three, displayed a bit more hesitance.

Got it covered: Despite managing six children under the age of seven, Alec and Hilaria looked calm and collected as they posed for pictures with their brood

Personal touches: Hilaria, 37, wore her neck tie slightly undone and slipped her feet into a pair of black patent leather stilettos

Fatherly: Alec, who had his salt-and-pepper hair slicked back, looked to be in pure bliss as he held onto his youngest son Eduardo

Romeo and Rafeal accessorized their matching ensembles by throwing on a pair of aviator shades.

Alec and Hilaria, who wed in 2012, put on an affectionate display, cozying up to one another and sharing a kiss or two on the red carpet.

Continuing the love, Hilaria and Carmen made sure to pose for some mother-daughter snapshots, including one that showed the pair puckering up.

Jovial: They were often seen bursting into laughter as they attempted to capture the perfect family portrait with all of their 'Baldwinitos'

After posing together as a family, the Baldwins welcomed actress Amy Sedaris in on the red carpet fun.

The 60-year-old, who voices Tina Templeton in the animated features' sequel, modeled a chic black ruffled dress and a pair of slingback flats with silver bows.

Although the Baldwins stole the show, there were plenty of other famous faces in attendance during Tuesday night's The Boss Baby: Family Business premiere in the Big Apple.

Mother-daughter duo: Hilaria and Carmen made sure to pose for some mother-daughter snapshots, including one that showed the pair puckering up

Growing boy: Alec and Hilaria welcomed Eduardo (pictured in Alec's arms) in September 2020, just six months prior to the birth of their daughter Lucia via surrogate

Sharing the spotlight: After posing together as a family, the Baldwins welcomed actress Amy Sedaris in on the red carpet fun

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto, who brought along his darling six-year-old daughter Milana Francis, looked casual cool in a crisp button up shirt and bright white sneakers.

Gatto's Impractical Jokers costar James Murray rode up to the event sol in a pale pink suit jacket and matching trousers layered over a black graphic tee featuring a colorful parrot.

Hans Zimmer, who composed the film's score, attended the premiere with his wife Suzanne, who stunned a marigold wiggle dress.

Chic: The 60-year-old, who voices Tina Templeton in the animated features' sequel, modeled a chic black ruffled dress and a pair of slingback flats with silver bows

All together, now! Jeff Hermann, Amy Sedaris, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, their children and Tom McGrath beamed for shutterbugs before heading into the SVA Theater in NYC

Pop of color: Giving her look a pop of color, Amy rocked a pair of bold red earrings that matched her pout

Steve Mazzaro, who collaborated with Zimmer to bring the film to life, also brought along his significant other Stephanie Olmanni.

Producer Dina De Luca coordinated with the Boss Baby blue theme by wowing in a fitted number complete with powder blue stiletto heels.

The Boss Baby: Family Business, which officially hits theaters on July 2, is the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017's Boss Baby.

Sweet: Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto, who brought along his darling six-year-old daughter Milana Francis, looked casual cool in a crisp button up shirt and bright white sneakers

The animated feature's infant protagonist is voiced by Baldwin, with the likes of Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, and more lending their voices to the star-studded cast of characters.

Alec and Hilaria's first red carpet as a family of eight comes just weeks after the 37-year-old yoga instructor announced that she and her husband would be launching a parenting podcast.

The podcast, titled 'What's One More?,' will focus on 'relationships, parenting, philanthropy & inspiring others to be better.'

Beauty in blue: Producer Dina De Luca coordinated with the Boss Baby blue theme by wowing in a fitted number complete with powder blue stiletto heels

Celebratory: Suzanne Zimmer, Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzaro and Stephanie Olmanni gather around for a celebratory snap

'Introducing ‘What’s One More?’, a new podcast with @alecbaldwininsta and @hilariabaldwin,' captioned Hilaria, who made the announcement via Instagram on June 3.

The podcast comes just months after the couple welcomed their sixth child, daughter Lucia, via surrogate in late February.

It was a surprise announcement, with an insider telling People at the time: 'It's no one's business about a woman's right to choose how and when she expands her family.'

Sharing secrets: Alec and Hilaria's first red carpet as a family of eight comes just weeks after the 37-year-old yoga instructor announced that she and her husband would be launching a parenting podcast

Another one! The podcast comes just months after the couple welcomed their sixth child, daughter Lucia, via surrogate in late February; Hilaria pictured with all six of her children

Lucia's arrival came just six months after Hilaria gave birth to her and Alec's fifth child, son Eduardo, in September 2020. Eduardo's birth occurred after Hilaria had suffered two tragic miscarriages.

Earlier this year, Hilaria apologized for faking her Spanish heritage after it was revealed her real name was Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she was from Boston, not Majorca.

She atoned on Instagram for misleading her followers and noted that she 'should have been more clear' about her past.

Hilaria insisted she was brought up 'with two cultures, American and Spanish' and feels 'a true sense of belonging to both.'