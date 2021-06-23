Cancel
Triple M host Lawrence Mooney reveals why he will NEVER have reality stars on his radio show - as he names his 'most defensive' celebrity guest

By Mary Mrad
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

He's the outspoken radio personality who hosts Triple M Sydney's Moonman in the Morning with Jess Eva and Chris Page.

And Lawrence Mooney pulls no punches when it comes to the guests he allows on his breakfast show.

The 56-year-old funnyman spoke to Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday about why he will never have reality TV stars on his program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Pl3s_0acUg2za00
Not a fan: Triple M radio host Lawrence Mooney spoke to Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday about why he will never have reality TV stars on his program

'Reality TV contestants are an absolute waste of time and they are not going to dish the dirt,' the comedian said.

He continued: 'Speaking to reality TV people is genuinely a waste of time. The genre is a waste of time and there are not many good reality shows going around.'

Despite not allowing them on his show, Lawrence applauded reality stars who are able to parlay their 15 minutes of fame into a radio career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E05EI_0acUg2za00
Not worth it? 'Reality TV contestants are an absolute waste of time and they are not going to dish the dirt,' the comedian said. Pictured: Married At First Sight's Martha Kalifatidis

'I think, "Good on them." Obviously there is a motivation there to get into the game and they want to do it and they prove their worth on the reality show,' he said.

Lawrence's co-star Jess Eva appeared on The Block in 2018 before landing a metro radio job on Moonman in the Morning.

He said it's important that any reality TV star looking to get into broadcasting has 'a personality and the ability to do it' before they step in front of the microphone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crGyC_0acUg2za00
'Good on them': Despite not allowing them on his show, Lawrence applauded reality stars who are able to parlay their 15 minutes of fame into a radio career. Lawrence's co-star Jess Eva appeared on The Block in 2018 before landing a metro radio job on Moonman in the Morning

Lawrence also revealed one of the 'most defensive' people he has ever interviewed.

'One of the most defensive people I've ever spoken to who expected to be mocked and ridiculed and trivialised was Nick Giannopoulos,' he said.

'After the interview he said, "That was really lovely and sorry I wasn't more relaxed."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkNQX_0acUg2za00
'He expected to be mocked': Lawrence also revealed one of the 'most defensive' people he has ever interviewed was Nick Giannopoulos (pictured)
