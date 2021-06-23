Cancel
Big Sky's Kylie Bunbury is pregnant with her first child with spouse Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Big Sky actress Kylie Bunbury is expecting her first child with spouse Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins.

The Canadian-American actress, 32, took to Instagram Tuesday with a montage of shots in which she held her baby bump on the beach alongside her husband in Maui.

'Life is a series of awakenings, this is our greatest one yet,' the actress captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvMLE_0acUfkaO00
Happy news: Big Sky actress Kylie Bunbury, 32, is expecting her first child with spouse Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins. She announced the news Tuesday on Instagram 

In the shots, Bunbury donned a long-sleeved creme skirt with earrings and a necklace and her hair pulled back. Riggings was clad in a button-up white top with black pants.

Bunbury and Riggins, a designer, exchanged vows on January 1, 2020, in Madeira Island, Portugal. The beauty, who's been seen on Game Night and Under The Dome, announced her engagement to Riggins in April of 2018.

Bunbury opened up to the New York Daily News last November about playing the part of Cassie Dewell, a private investigator located in Montana, on the ABC series.

'What drew me was that (Cassie's) biracial, and so am I, and she's growing up in this small town that is overwhelmingly white and is conservative,' said Bunbury, who grew up between Canada and Minnesota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdqGr_0acUfkaO00
Beautiful: In the shots, Bunbury donned a long-sleeved creme skirt with earrings and a necklace and her hair pulled back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3YOB_0acUfkaO00
Romantic: The actress was seen leading her head back amid a stunning Maui backdrop 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wYym_0acUfkaO00
Background: Bunbury and Riggins, a designer, exchanged vows on January 1, 2020, in Madeira Island, Portugal

She said she 'really' understands 'what that feels like, 'the vulnerability in it,' and 'also the strength that comes along.'

She added of her character: 'With Cassie, you find a lot of instinct. She leads with instinct and has more of a ... not necessarily a stoic disposition, but she's grounded. She's gone through a lot ... and given what she has been through, she's developed certain ways to protect herself.'

The David E. Kelley-created series, which was inspired by the 2013 book The Highway, also features Ryan Phillippe, Kathryn Winnick and John Carroll Lynch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4KCA_0acUfkaO00
The beauty, who's been seen on Game Night and Under The Dome, announced her engagement to Riggins in April of 2018
