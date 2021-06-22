Pear Therapeutics is latest med-tech company to hop on the SPAC train
Pear Therapeutics Inc. has joined a growing number of med-tech startups that are merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) as a backdoor pathway to an initial public offering (IPO). On Tuesday, Pear, a company developing digital therapeutics, reported plans to combine with Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., a blank check company affiliated with the Pritzker Vlock Family Office (PVFO), in a deal valued at approximately $1.6 billion. The $400 million in gross proceeds, including roughly $276 million in cash held in Thimble’s trust account and about $125 million, at $10 per share, from an oversubscribed PIPE (private investment in public equity), will be used to further commercialize Pear’s three FDA-authorized products, advance its pipeline and scale its end-to-end platform.www.bioworld.com