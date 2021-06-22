Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pear Therapeutics is latest med-tech company to hop on the SPAC train

By Meg Bryant
bioworld.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePear Therapeutics Inc. has joined a growing number of med-tech startups that are merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) as a backdoor pathway to an initial public offering (IPO). On Tuesday, Pear, a company developing digital therapeutics, reported plans to combine with Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., a blank check company affiliated with the Pritzker Vlock Family Office (PVFO), in a deal valued at approximately $1.6 billion. The $400 million in gross proceeds, including roughly $276 million in cash held in Thimble’s trust account and about $125 million, at $10 per share, from an oversubscribed PIPE (private investment in public equity), will be used to further commercialize Pear’s three FDA-authorized products, advance its pipeline and scale its end-to-end platform.

www.bioworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Ipo#Pear Therapeutics Inc#Pvfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Businessbizjournals

Financial tech firm Circle goes public via SPAC

Boston-based Circle Internet Financial Ltd. has become the latest tech company to join the SPAC frenzy. The financial tech startup said Thursday it plans to go public through a reverse merger with Concord Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CND), a special purpose acquisition corporation, or SPAC. The deal values Circle at $4.5 billion.
Economycheddar.com

Earth Data Company Planet to Launch IPO Via SPAC Merger

Satellite imaging company Planet Labs is gearing up for an IPO launch through a SPAC merger with dMY Technology Group that will push the company’s valuation to $2.8 billion. Will Marshall, Planet co-founder and CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss how Planet helps everyday lives, collecting data from more than 200 satellites and providing feedback ranging from map updates to improving crop yields to border security information for governments.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Israeli oncology treatment company Alpha Tau to go public by merging with SPAC Healthcare Capital in $1 billion deal

Israeli oncology treatment company Alpha Tau said Thursday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation Healthcare Capital Corp. in a deal with a pro forma equity value of about $1 billion. Alpha Tau is expected to have up to $367 million in gross proceeds from the deal, dividend between the $275 million held in the SPAC's trust and a $92 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, backed by investors including Yozma Investment Co. (part of Yozma Group Korea), Grand Decade Developments (an affiliate of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings), as well as other leading technology investors including OurCrowd, Regah Ventures and the co-founders of Apax Partners, Alan Patricof and Sir Ronald Cohen, the companies said in a joint statement. Proceeds will be used to pursue a Food and Drug Administration marketing authorization, for research and development, to expand manufacturing and provide cash runway at least into 2024. The deal is expected to close by year-end, after which Alpha Tau will be listed on Nasdaq.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Coinspeaker

Satellogic to Become Latest Space Company to Go Public via SPAC Deal

Satellogic recorded $0 revenue last year, and the firm anticipates that it would change this situation with new deals producing profits. Argentine satellite company Satellogic is planning to go public through a merger with Cantor Fitzgerald special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: CFV). Acquisition Corp. V is sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald and is one of many SPAC ventures to partner with space companies on their public debut.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Argentinian Satellite Data Company to Go Public with Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC

Satellogic, a Buenos Aires-based company that uses satellites to map the earth, plans to go public after a merger with Cantor Fitzgerald’s blank-check company. The deal would give the firm an enterprise value of $850 million and allow it to expand its network of satellites from 17 to more than 300 by 2025, according to a statement. The company provides high-resolution images and geospatial data to governments and clients in the forestry, agriculture, energy and insurance sectors.
Medical & Biotechbdb.org

LGM PHARMA LAUNCHES STANDALONE ANALYTICAL SERVICES FOR DRUG DEVELOPERS AND MANUFACTURERS

Boca Raton, FL – July 8, 2021 – LGM Pharma today announced the launch of its new Analytical Services offering that provides analytical testing and stability services to pharmaceutical developers and manufacturers, including compounding pharmacies. The company, which already conducts analytical services as part of its integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) activities, now is offering its analytical services expertise and facilities as a standalone contract service for pharmaceutical industry clients.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Therapeutics Company Is Eyeing Zero Competition for the Next 5 Years

In February 2020, Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) launched what would become a successful drug in its arsenal of rare disease treatments: Tepezza, a treatment for thyroid eye disease. Little did Horizon know that the COVID-19 pandemic was about to rule almost every aspect of our lives for more than a year, eventually leading to a dismal first quarter 2021 of revenue generated by the product.
Businessmediapost.com

System1 Merges With SPAC Company Trebia In Bid To Go Public

System1, an omnichannel customer acquisition platform, has merged with Trebia Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in order to facilitate an initial public offering (IPO). The company will be called System1 Group Inc., and will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “SST.”. SPACs are increasingly...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Solar tech companies combine to lead industry innovation

Combining technologies and companies, a newly formed entity is looking to become a leader in the solar industry. And it has the backing of Bill Gates’ firm. Dallas’ Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT), a solar cell tech developer that’s part of Hunt Consolidated, has merged with 1366 Technologies, a maker of solar wafers based in Bedford, Mass. To bring the two companies’ technologies into a single tandem module, the combined entity, called CubicPV, received $25 million in funding from Hunt Consolidated’s Dallas-based, energy-focused investment arm.
Businesskfgo.com

Online payment company Payoneer goes public after SPAC merger

(Reuters) – Payments provider Payoneer went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday after it closed a merger with a blank-check firm backed by fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen. Payoneer shares, trading under the ticker symbol “PAYO.O,” rose slightly in early trading. The listing came four months after the Israeli...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Beachbody, Myx Fitness Combined Company Goes Public Via SPAC

The Beachbody Company Group is merging with connected fitness company Myx Fitness Holdings went public today (June 28) via a collaboration with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Forest Road Acquisition Corp. to create a new health and wellness subscription service for the mass market. The Beachbody Company Group announced its...
New York City, NYNew York Post

BuzzFeed to become a publicly traded company through SPAC merger

BuzzFeed will become a publicly traded company with an implied value of $1.5 billion through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. The company, founded by Jonah Peretti in 2006 and initially known for listicles and online quizzes, has established itself as a serious contender in the news business, this year winning a Pulitzer for international reporting.
Markets360dx.com

Lumos Diagnostics Raises $46.9M in Australian IPO

NEW YORK — Lumos Diagnostics said on Thursday that it has raised A$63 million ($46.9 million) through an initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange. According to the Melbourne-based point-of-care diagnostics maker, proceeds of the IPO will be used to expand its infrastructure, for sales and marketing, and to invest in product and technology development. The money will also be used to grow Lumos' regulatory, clinical, and quality team, for working capital, and to cover costs of the offering.
Tampa, FLstpetecatalyst.com

Local med tech startup eRemede moves into telehealth space

Tampa-based med tech startup eRemede recently closed a $1.55 million seed funding round, which will help the company fully integrate its platform into the world of telehealth. eRemede, formerly known as eCover Global, is an app that allows doctors and patients to communicate with each other while keeping patient and doctor information private. It was one of the first companies at the Tampa Bay Wave incubator.
MarketsTechCrunch

Cryptocurrency company Circle to go public in SPAC deal

A SPAC is a publicly traded blank-check company. Merging with a SPAC has become a popular way to become a publicly listed company for tech companies. According to Circle, the deal should value the company at $4.5 billion. Investors involved in the merger have committed $415 million in PIPE financing. The company also recently raised $440 million in capital. In other words, Circle will have plenty of capital on its hands if the merger goes through.

Comments / 0

Community Policy