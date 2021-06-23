Cancel
Texas State

Texas' Tanner Witt "Lives For Moment" In Clutch CWS Performance Overs Vols

By Cole Thompson
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 14 days ago
Tanner Witt wanted the ball. He felt ready with a four-run lead entering late into Tuesday afternoon. His pitch count was high, but it didn't matter.

Witt wanted the ball to starting the ninth inning. How could David Pierce say no?

"The only thing I told him is that if you're out of gas, [Aaron] Nixon wants the ball," Pierce told reporters via Zoom following Texas' 8-4 win over No. 3 Tennessee at the College World Series. "And he's ready to go. And that was a fun moment because he definitely wanted the ball."

Witt needed to get past four Tennessee (50-18) batters to secure the win and remain in Omaha, Neb. for a chance at a national title. A single, two flyouts and a fielder's choice later, the Longhorns (48-16) advance to Thursday to face the loser of Mississippi State and Virginia.

For even the most experienced pitchers, throwing to save a season will come with tension. Witt, a true freshman out of Houston, is different than most first-timers playing on the biggest stage in college baseball.

"I live for this moment. This is the moment I've always dreamed for," Witt said. "I love that big stage, big atmosphere. And I feel like I only get better in those situations because that's what I live for."

Both sides of the ball found its rhythm before the game concluded, but a pitching changed helped. Tristan Stevens, the Longhorns' reliable No. 2, struggled to find consistency with his fastball, eventually allowing four runs off six hits and three walks.

Witt entered with a pair of runners on and allowed a single to Liam Spence to tie the game. Things could have gotten out of control if not for the defense. A clutch throw from Mitchell Daly to Trey Faltine ended the inning with a double play to save a run.

Witt credited the defense for helping ease his nerves and pick him up to keep the game tied.

"I think we got one of the best defenses in the country and they showed it today," Witt said. "Every day they come out. They put the work in and it shows in the games. And our pitchers, I know I love it. They have a lot of energy."

A fourth inning surge from the Longhorns' bat plated three runners to give Witt a 7-4 cushion. From there, it was a pitching performance for the ages. Witt threw a season-high 78 pitches in 5 2/3 inning of work, allowing just two more Vols to reach base.

He also struck out two and didn't allow a single walk.

"His performance was just outstanding on the biggest stage when the team needed him more so than ever," Pierce said. "When you get postseason baseball, guys have to step up. And he did exactly that."

Witt's outing marks the 15th time this season of at least two innings of work. In line to be a starter for the 2022 season, there's no doubt he's earned the chance after Tuesday's performance.

A strong fastball put Tennessee on it's heels, but his change-up closed the door.

As Witt returned to dugout, Stevens thanked him for bailing him out. As a reliever, it's his job to pick up the good and bad that comes from the starter.

This time around, Witt picked up the pieces. He never looked back.

"I'm a bullpen guy, so I'm just doing my best to keep my team in the game," Witt said. "And he told me great job, way to get out of that. And I told him I'm going to keep going for him and everybody else on the team."

Texas will wait until Thursday for another elimination game. Witt likely will have to take another day off before heading back the mound after a high pitch count.

As a parting gift for picking up his teammates, Witt was the only pitcher to play against Tennessee following Stevens. The bad news for Thursday's opponent and good news for Texas? A bullpen of talented arms still has yet to be unleashed.

"To be in the losers' bracket, 1-1, we're in pretty good shape with our arms," Pierce said. "We feel like we have Pete [Hansen] ready to go, if that's who we go with. We've still got to talk about it. And then you've still got a lot of guys fresh."

What do you think of the Longhorns' College World Series chances after the win? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

A big win for No. 2 Texas baseball to stay alive in the College World Series was delivered on the afternoon of June 22. The biggest win of the season so far came over the No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers out of the SEC East, by the comfortable final score of 8-4. That was the win that head coach David Pierce needed to keep Texas alive in Omaha, and it was his first win in the College World Series ever with this program.

