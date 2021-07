The path to an NBA Championship is going to run through Phoenix. After disposing of the chippy Clippers 130-103 on Wednesday night, to win the Western Conference Finals 4-2, the Suns have homecourt advantage for either the Milwaukee Bucks or Atlanta Hawks. I would think Phoenix will be favored to win their first NBA Title because of a complete team and the perfect coach for this group. The performance by Chris Paul in Game Six will go down as one of the greatest in the history of the franchise(41 points).” the most success I’ve had as a coach is with Chris”, head coach Monty Williams said on ESPN after the celebration.