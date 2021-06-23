Long line at county budget meeting
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners received budget requests from department heads and outside agencies most of the day Tuesday. The commission began its meeting Tuesday morning and heard from the appraiser, health department, treasurer, register of deeds, maintenance director, county clerk, district court, and county attorney. They then heard from Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Soil Conservation District, Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging, SEK Mental Health, Tri-Valley Developmental Services, SEK-CAP, SEK Regional Juvenile Detention Center, Neosho County Fair Board, district coroner, Chanute Regional Development Authority, and the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, Erie Museum and Osage Mission Museum.www.chanute.com